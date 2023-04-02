The 7 Best Pilates Reformers For Home To Save Money & Deepen Your Practice
Pilates is a low-impact workout that strengthens the entire body, with an emphasis on mobility, posture, and injury prevention and recovery. If you’re a Pilates regular, you might consider investing in a reformer for your home—especially if you want to avoid spending North of $50 for boutique classes. While you can practice Pilates at home on a mat, the best at-home pilates reformers allow you to experience more variations of movement, according to celebrity Pilates instructor and co-founder of The Pilates Class, Jacqui Kingswell.
“A Pilates reformer is basically a horizontal carriage with varying resistance springs, ropes, a foot bar, and shoulder pads,” she explains. “The machine’s resistance levels add a faster burn to what you would traditionally feel during mat Pilates, and the movements tend to be a little more dynamic,” she continues. “You have to focus on perfecting your form, the machine, and the extra weight you’re pulling or pushing.”
Ahead, find our picks of the best Pilates reformers for your home, with expert advice on how to choose the right one for you.
How to choose
When choosing a Pilates reformer for your home, you’ll want to consider how much space you have for a piece of home workout equipment. Are you able to keep it on display at all times, or would you prefer to fold the reformer up to store out of sight when not in use?
If you already practice regularly in a studio, Kingswell suggests researching the brand of reformer you use during classes and looking for a similar at-home option. You’ll also want to consider any add-ons you prefer, and which you’re willing to go without. Some Pilates reformers come with towers and accessories, while others have just the basics.
How we picked
When it comes to home workout equipment, Pilates reformers are a larger investment. While you can find machines for under $500, many cost thousands of dollars. Our list includes a range of prices suitable for a variety of budgets.
We kept advice and suggestions from our expert in mind when selecting the best at-home Pilates reformers, including a direct recommendation from a certified Pilates instructor and studio owner.
We combed through customer reviews to learn more about each of the Pilates reformers on this list. These product picks are backed by real people who have enjoyed the equipment at home. Negative feedback helped inform potential cons.
Not everyone has space for a full-sized Pilates reformer at home. That’s why our list includes compact pieces of equipment and foldable Pilates reformers in addition to larger options with towers and those that can’t easily go into storage.
The best pilates reformers for home of 2023:
Best budget: AeroPilates Reformer 287
Pros:
- Foldable
- Includes workout videos
- Great for beginners
Cons:
- Only three resistance cords
- Not ideal for advanced practitioners
More affordable than other reformers, this low-profile machine comes with all the basic requirements for a great at-home machine. It has a padded sliding platform and foot bar, high-density foam shoulder pads, and three adjustable elastic bungee cords for resistance.
For ease of use at home, the reformer has wheels on one end of the machine. Plus, it folds in half for simple storage. If you’re just getting started with your practice or are looking for a budget-friendly reformer for your home, this is a great option.
The majority of Amazon reviewers give this reformer a five-star rating. One writes, “I wanted to buy a membership at a Pilates studio but the memberships are extremely expensive. So I started researching and found this machine on Amazon. It was cheaper than the ones I really wanted. But still being a beginner, this machine is absolutely perfect!”
Best foldable: Balanced Body Metro IQ Reformer
Pros:
- Compact
- High-quality
- Easy to set up
Cons:
- Accessories sold separately
Upgrade your home Pilates practice with this foldable reformer. Designed to be set up quickly, the reformer has an aluminum frame that folds in half to store away when it’s not in use. Despite the machine’s foldable structure, its tracks are seamless for a smooth, quiet ride similar to what you’d experience in a studio.
The headrests, shoulder rests, and foot bar are adjustable. With five springs, you can work out with up to 46 resistance configurations. Each purchase gives you access to the brand’s free videos section on its streaming video platform. You can also pay for a subscription to access more content.
This reformer only has a few reviews on Amazon, but all of them are five stars. “I'm so impressed and thrilled to have this machine,” writes one shopper. “Expert craftsmanship and attention to detail, and the fact that it folds smaller is the reason why I can fit this in my apartment. I can pretty much do everything that I can do at the pilates studio in the comfort of my living room! It fits under my daybed/couch or in my coat closet.”
Best for small spaces: Lagree Fitness Microformer
Pros:
- Easy to store
- Foldable
- Versatile
Cons:
- Not a traditional reformer
- Accessories sold separately
While The Lagree Method is not Pilates, it was inspired by the Pilates method and uses similar exercises. There are studios for practicing the method in person with others, but you can also buy the machines, including this mini-version, for your home. Cables, straps, handles, and other accessories are sold separately, but the most basic version of the compact reformer starts at $990. To get the most out of the slim machine, you can subscribe to the brand’s on-demand platform to stream classes at home.
There aren’t reviews for the Micro on the Lagree Fitness website, but one Amazon customer left it a rave review: “The Micro comes with everything you need to work your whole body to exhaustion. There are many free workouts posted on YouTube, which teach you how to use the Micro and guide you through workouts.”
Best with accessories: Meritthew at Home SPX Reformer Bundle
Pros:
- Comes with all the accessories you need
- Easy to assemble
- Comes with workout videos
Cons:
- Heavy
- Not foldable
If you want to get all the bells and whistles with one purchase, consider this reformer bundle. It comes with a standard carriage platform with five resistance springs, pulley posts, shoulder rests, and ropes. The foot bar is covered in foam for comfort and the carriage has smooth glide technology for efficient, quiet rolling.
Your purchase includes a reformer box with a foot strap, a padded platform extender, and a metal roll-up pole. You’ll pretty much have everything you need to practice reformer Pilates at home—but you’ll need ample space to set up the machine. It doesn’t fold up for storage, so plan on making a permanent spot for it in your home.
This Pilates Reformer bundle has 4.5 out of five stars overall on Amazon. “I am so impressed with this reformer! It is perfect for at-home use because it is easy to move around and store,” writes one shopper. “Plus, all the accessories give you hundreds of options for exercises and make them more effective, so I can really feel the right muscles working.”
Best with tower: Balanced Body Studio Reformer
Pros:
- Professional quality
- Adjustable
- Sturdy wooden base
Cons:
- Large & not foldable
For a Pilates reformer with a tower that will rival the ones in your local studio, check out this machine. Appropriate for large home gyms, the reformer comes with a foot bar, spring bar, ropes, risers, shoulder rests, a moving platform, tower springs, and a roll-down bar.
The base of this Pilates reformer is made from maple wood, with five springs for different levels of resistance. The tower allows for more exercises and is ideal for advanced practitioners. Although the machine is heavy, there are options for white-glove delivery for an extra fee. Just note, you’ll still have to assemble it yourself.
The Pilates reformer with a tower has 4.6 out of five stars overall on Amazon. One person writes, “This is the best investment that I’ve made in a while! There is definitely sticker shock when you hit the purchase button....but if you do the math, it makes sense. It is exactly the same reformer as at my local pilates studio, so it’s easy to move forward with my practice.”
Best for beginners: Balanced Body Allegro 2 Pilates Reformer
Pros:
- Expert recommended
- Accommodates a range of body types
- Quiet
Cons:
- Tower and mat conversion sold separately
- Assembly required
One of Kingswell’s favorite Pilates reformers, the Balanced Body Allegro 2 has everything a beginner student could need. With 14-inch legs, a multi-adjustment foot bar, a seamless carriage, and removable, adjustable shoulder rests, this piece of equipment looks sleek and is incredibly quiet (in other words, great for home use).
The professional-grade machine accommodates a range of body types. It’s effective as is, but you also have the option to add a tower and mat conversion, which are sold separately. This machine is pricier than some other options, but it’s just as suitable for advanced students as it is for beginners, and is worth the investment if you’re dedicated to your practice.
This reformer has 4.8 out of five stars overall on Amazon, with plenty of rave reviews. One person writes, “I love my machine. Not only is it beautiful, but it's a solid machine,” wrote one reviewer. “Best investment in myself I've made.”
Advertisement
Best for advanced: Gratz Pilates Full Cadillac Conversion with 86” Universal Reformer
Pros:
- Made from 60% post-industrial recycled aluminum
- Includes accessories
- High-quality
Cons:
- Long lead time for product shipment
If you’re an advanced student looking to invest in a reformer with all the bells and whistles, this is a great option. Its higher price tag comes with a full Pilates apparatus featuring a universal reformer you can tailor to your needs.
The frame is made from sturdy Rock Maple wood and 60% post-industrial recycled aluminum. It comes with arm, leg, and roll-down springs, sheepskin hanging loops, a kuna board, belly straps, a padded foot bar, an upholstered box, a weighted pole, rubber pads, and gear blocks. However, because this is a professional-grade machine that’s custom-made when orders are placed, there tends to be a long lead time for shipment.
One customer writes, “I love the feel of Gratz equipment, especially the way you have to work to close the carriage all the way. It's what I was trained on and now that I've lived all over the states I really appreciate it when I can find a studio with Gratz reformers. The design works perfectly with the purpose of the classical sequence.”
FAQ:
What should I look for in a home Pilates reformer?
“If you’ve been using a reformer in a studio and are familiar with a brand, you might want to look at purchasing a similar machine, as you’ll be well equipped on how to use it and it will feel second nature to you,” says Kingswell. You should also keep in mind whether you want a traditional model or one with extensions and towers. Size is also important, so you can safely use the reformer and perform exercises beside the carriage in your space.
Is it worth having a Pilates reformer?
“Reformer classes can be expensive and sometimes you may have to book a week in advance just to get into a studio, so having a reformer in your own home removes these obstacles,” says Kingswell. “If you are privileged enough to have a space in your home for one, you will be able to sweat, burn, stretch, and practice whenever you please.”
What are the benefits of a Pilates reformer?
A Pilates reformer allows for more variations of movement than mat Pilates. It offers resistance for a faster, more intense challenge. Plus, Kingswell points out that you really have to think about your form while using the machine. “Learning the new movements and understanding the machine can be quite daunting at first [for beginners], but if you have a good online platform with a knowledgeable instructor to take you through the workout, you will pick it up in no time,” she says.
The takeaway
Pilates is a great low-impact workout for strengthening and toning the body. If you prefer to practice at home, you can invest in a Pilates reformer that fits in your space. There are compact, foldable Pilates reformers for small spaces and larger, classical reformers for those with more room. While Pilates reformers can be expensive, they’re a great investment in the long run for those who practice regularly and don’t want to pay for pricey studio classes. Next up, deepen your practice with the best online Pilates classes.