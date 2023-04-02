Pilates is a low-impact workout that strengthens the entire body, with an emphasis on mobility, posture, and injury prevention and recovery. If you’re a Pilates regular, you might consider investing in a reformer for your home—especially if you want to avoid spending North of $50 for boutique classes. While you can practice Pilates at home on a mat, the best at-home pilates reformers allow you to experience more variations of movement, according to celebrity Pilates instructor and co-founder of The Pilates Class, Jacqui Kingswell.

“A Pilates reformer is basically a horizontal carriage with varying resistance springs, ropes, a foot bar, and shoulder pads,” she explains. “The machine’s resistance levels add a faster burn to what you would traditionally feel during mat Pilates, and the movements tend to be a little more dynamic,” she continues. “You have to focus on perfecting your form, the machine, and the extra weight you’re pulling or pushing.”

Ahead, find our picks of the best Pilates reformers for your home, with expert advice on how to choose the right one for you.