While we may not be considering it in our day-to-day lives, mold is everywhere. Researchers have identified over 100,000 species of mold so far, and we’re routinely exposed to hundreds of them as we go about our daily lives. Mold is ever-present in nature and in the air we breathe, so it inevitably finds its way into our homes. Luckily, the best natural mold killers can help remove existing mold and prevent more from growing.

Many people believe that, unless they have a water intrusion in the home, they won’t have to worry about mold—when, in fact, it requires very little water for mold to grow. Studies estimate that 30 to 50 percent of all structures have damp conditions optimal for the growth and buildup of biological pollutants, such as mold. In warm, moist climates, this percentage is likely to be higher. In other words, there are a few unsuspecting places mold could be hiding in your home.

According to certified mold mitigation expert and host of The Toxic Mold Podcast, Steve Worsley, there’s no such thing as a "mold-proof" home. Mold and mildew sightings are common between shower tiles, on the caulking around the bathtub, and under the kitchen sink. We’ve all tried to tackle these stains with bleach, but just how effective is that? And surely there are less toxic ways to spot-treat mold.

Read on to explore how to best control mold growth, and to find our picks for the best natural mold killers.