Finding natural mineral sunscreen for your body for a day outdoors is one thing—most people who care about going natural, no matter their skin tone, resign to the white cast and residue knowing they're making a better choice for the earth and their health (yes, even better than making their own sunscreen). Plus, chances are, no one's looking at anyone's skin that closely.

It's another thing entirely to find and commit to a mineral sunscreen for your face that works for everyday wear under makeup, in place of makeup, or on its own. Chemical sunscreens spread and lie more easily on the skin and can even disguise pores, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone. But they may be dangerous for the environment and, potentially, our health. Most mineral sunscreens, on the other hand, are better for us—but they're thicker, tackier, and typically more white-tinted than their chemical counterparts, which feels like a bigger sacrifice when you're putting it on your face versus your body.

Here, we found the best mineral sunscreens for your face. Some are skin-hued, others glide on like regular moisturizer, and there's one in particular that's tried and tested, leaving no white cast on women of color: