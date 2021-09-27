mindbodygreen

Beauty
I’m A Curly Hair Stylist & Here Are 3 Major Care Tips You May Forget About

I’m A Curly Hair Stylist & Here Are 3 Major Care Tips You May Forget About

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
The 3 Best (& Underrated!) Curly Hair Tips From A Top Expert

Image by Guille Faingold / Stocksy

September 27, 2021 — 9:03 AM

“Curls are not made to be perfect. People have so many different curl patterns that grow out of their head that go in all different directions. Once I learned that about my own hair, it helped me embrace the chaos in life. It helped me embrace the differences and diversity of everything,” she says curly hair expert Sunny, founder of the wellness and hair salon Lumiere Vive, in the most recent episode of Clean Beauty School. “So when I look at curls, it's not just the hair itself, it's a spiritual experience of just embracing every part of who you are.” 

In this episode, we dive into our love of curls, dealing with damage, and so much more. She also gives us some pretty impressive hair care tips—including these underrated steps to care for lush, full, healthy hair. 

1. Avoid heat damage. 

First things first: “If the hair is heat damaged there’s nothing I'm going to be able to do. There's no treatment that's going to help. If your hair is burnt, you're going to have to trim or cut it off,” says Sunny. Yes, heat damage can be that harsh on the hair, especially if it’s fragile to begin with (like coils and curls tend to be). 

Sunny says she’ll never give hard advice on how much is too much (“If you want to heat style your hair, I’m never going to tell someone not to. If you end up with damage, well you lived your life,” she jokes). Instead it’s more important to understand your own hair’s tolerance to heat, keeping your hot tools on the lowest setting, not focusing on one section too much, and always using heat protection.

Advertisement

2. Eat well & stay hydrated.

We say this a lot around here: Healthy hair and skin starts internally. “Eating healthy and drinking a lot of water is my number one tip for growing your hair, because if you're eating poorly and you're really not drinking a lot of water, your body and your hair is going to show it,” she says. 

Don’t know where to start? Here are some of our favorite healthy foods: Eggs offer protein and biotin, berries provide antioxidants to reduce free radical damage, fish can provide omega fatty acids, and avocados can offer lipids and vitamin E.  

3. Cleanse buildup. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

When people think curls or damaged strands, the most common advice is load up on hydration. Don’t get us wrong: You should! But you also need to be smart about cleansing and removing buildup. 

“People don't really know that buildup is something that can loosen your curl pattern. If you have a lot of oils, sweat, dirt, and products on your hair—it’s going to weigh the hair down and stretch out the pattern,” she says. “If your hair isn’t full and bouncy, it’s a sign you need to clarify your hair.” 

Clarifying shampoos are stronger cleansers that can open up the cuticle to remove excess buildup. (Check out our favorite clarifying shampoos.) Because they are so strong, you’ll want to be smart about how often you use it—Sunny says once a month or so is a good start. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Collagen Supplements Can't Make It To The Skin: True Or False?

Alexandra Engler
Collagen Supplements Can't Make It To The Skin: True Or False?
Beauty

Dry, Damaged Hair? You're Going To Want To Check These Shampoos Out

Alexandra Engler
Dry, Damaged Hair? You're Going To Want To Check These Shampoos Out
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Spirituality

This Week's Rare Transit Could Usher In Miracles, Astrologers Predict

The AstroTwins
This Week's Rare Transit Could Usher In Miracles, Astrologers Predict
Integrative Health

Getting Vitamin D From The Sun Is Actually A Lot Harder Than You Think

Josey Murray
Getting Vitamin D From The Sun Is Actually A Lot Harder Than You Think
Integrative Health

4 Ways To Support Your Immune Strength As We Head Into Fall

Abby Moore
4 Ways To Support Your Immune Strength As We Head Into Fall
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

Feeling Burnt Out? Try This Yoga Flow To Relieve Stress & Restore Ease

Emily Chen
Feeling Burnt Out? Try This Yoga Flow To Relieve Stress & Restore Ease
Love

Is Unrequited Love Really Love—Or Something Else Entirely?

Kelly Gonsalves
Is Unrequited Love Really Love—Or Something Else Entirely?
Functional Food

Craving A Bedtime Snack? Choose One With This Sleep-Promoting Ingredient

Sarah Regan
Craving A Bedtime Snack? Choose One With This Sleep-Promoting Ingredient
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Support Your Mental & Immune Well-Being—Yes, They're Connected

Abby Moore
5 Ways To Support Your Mental & Immune Well-Being—Yes, They're Connected
Integrative Health

OK, Do Sleep Supplements Actually Work? What The Experts Really Say

Emma Loewe
OK, Do Sleep Supplements Actually Work? What The Experts Really Say
Integrative Health

You're Probably Getting Even Less Vitamin D Than You Might Think

Josey Murray
You're Probably Getting Even Less Vitamin D Than You Might Think
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-curly-hair-tips-from-a-top-expert

Your article and new folder have been saved!