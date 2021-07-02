These Sustainable Dress Rentals Are Here To Save Wedding Season 2021

You're ready to get back out into the world—but is your wardrobe? As we dash into a busier-than-usual post-pandemic wedding season, we find ourselves lacking in swanky, celebratory outfits (unless neon sweatsuits count). Instead of shelling out for new cocktail dresses and gowns that will just sit in your closet—or worse, in a landfill—renting clothes lets you borrow, wear, and return each garment again and again.

It's a smart move for your wallet and the planet (so long, fast fashion!), and these U.S. rental platforms have all your special occasion needs covered. And if you're looking to accessorize, be sure to check out our guide to sustainable jewelry brands. Meet you on the dance floor!