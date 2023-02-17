While air mattresses may immediately bring to mind camping trips or houseguests, there are actually plenty of other reasons to use this type of mattress, aside from the sheer convenience. And if you think all air mattresses are uncomfortable or poor quality, think again. Sure, there are some that will leave you tossing and turning, but the best air mattresses are well made and come with a slew of benefits.

"Being able to adjust the level of firmness means that different body types can use the same mattress," says Seema Bonney, M.D., founder and medical director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia. "Air mattresses do a great job of molding to the person's body type, and areas with more pressure deflate the air cells, which helps to redistribute pressure to other areas." What's more, a 2022 study evaluating different mattress types and their ability to maintain a cooler temperature over long periods of time in an ICU found that air mattresses kept patients at a significantly lower temperature than standard or egg crate models1 .

Below, learn who should use an air mattress and the benefits of investing in a high-quality design—plus, find our picks for the best air mattresses of 2023.