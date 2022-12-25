Without question, exercise bikes have grown in popularity significantly in recent years. While traditional exercise bikes or recumbent bikes might be the first options to come to mind, the best air bikes make for an excellent addition to your home gym.

Implementing regular cardio workouts into your routine improves your cardiovascular health and cognitive function1 —plus, it gives you an always-appreciated boost of endorphins2 . Most commonly found in CrossFit gyms and HIIT studios, air bikes differ from traditional cycling in that they offer an intense full-body workout. With more options available than ever, you can now invest in an air bike for your own home and reap the many health benefits, without needing to book time at the studio.

Before we dive into our list of the best air bikes of 2023, let’s break down the benefits, how to use an air bike, and how to choose the best one for you (per expert input and advice).