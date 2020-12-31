It’d be a giant understatement to say it's been a wild year. During all the uncertainty that plagued 2020, perhaps you, too, turned to some source of comfort: a tried-and-true skin care routine, nature walk, or journaling practice. For us? We couldn’t have trudged through it without the help of our experts on the mindbodygreen podcast.

We’ve picked their brains on metabolic health; we've turned to them to discuss privilege and the importance of making yourself uncomfortable; we’ve tapped them on the profound power of social connections (even virtual!); we’ve held meditation sessions in real time; and so much more. It’s these conversations that have helped us navigate unprecedented 2020 with curiosity, empathy, and, of course, some hard-hitting science.

Below, some of the best nuggets of advice from the mbg podcast this year. A moment of reflection, before we leap into 2021 hungry for more.