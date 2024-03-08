This further highlights that stability in beauty products is incredibly important. While your products travel from the factory to your door, they can be exposed to high temperatures, air, and even sometimes sunlight depending on the packaging. When this happens, the product should be able to remain safe and beneficial to the skin. (For context: This is why notoriously unstable products like retinoids are directed to be used at night and often come in air-tight, lights-out containers and are directed to be stored in a cool environment.)