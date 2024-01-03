Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Mental Health

The Benefits Of Writing Down Your Fears, Plus A 5-Step Outline

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 03, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
woman handwriting a letter while holding coffee
Image by Alba Vitta / Stocksy
January 03, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Fear can be beneficial–from an evolutionary standpoint, it helps keep you safe and clue you into risky decisions. That being said, the fear of failure often does the opposite: It stands between where you are and where you want to be. 

According to social scientist Arthur Brooks, Ph.D., author of Build the Life You Want, a simple method can ensure you reap the benefits from your fears without letting them take over. Here's a tip he shared on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast

The benefits of writing down your fears

For many, taking those first few steps to reach your goals can seem daunting—be it applying for a new job, saving for a big purchase, or starting an unfamiliar workout regimen. The fear of failing, in these cases, can get so overwhelming that you may neglect to start at all.

While common, this mindset is quite detrimental to making positive change. You don’t have to completely eliminate your fears (that’s nearly impossible); rather, learn how to tackle them directly. “The secret is to focus your fear,” Brooks says. 

His remedy: Write down your fears and break them into workable parts. Here’s how: 

  1. Take out a piece of paper and a pen or pencil
  2. Write down one fear that you have
  3. Next, write down why it’s happening
  4. After that, write down the worst possible outcome
  5. Finally, write down how you will handle that outcome

“Fear actually has been evolved to keep you alive, and it's supposed to be intense and episodic… It's not supposed to be this little drip of stress hormones all day long,” Brooks explains. 

By writing down your fears in this fashion, you bring all your underlying fear to the surface and work through it in that moment. This way, “You’re feeling the fear the way you’re supposed to, and most of it goes away,” he explains. 

Once you see your fears outlined on the page, you’ll be able to identify the most realistic outcome, instead of ruminating on the "what ifs." You may also find comfort in knowing that you have a plan for the worst-case scenario. Even though you may still feel anxious about the possibility of those fears coming true, at least you’ll know what to do if it does.

What’s more, this exercise frees up brain space dedicated to worrying about your fears; with a time and place to dissect those feelings, you may find it much easier to go about your days without the fear looming over your head. You can release the temptation to keep the fears top of mind until it's time to work through those emotions. 

A gentle reminder

Those with chronic anxiety, trauma-related fears, and other mental health concerns may find it difficult to work through these alone. If possible, consult a therapist for assistance.

The takeaway

Rather than allowing the fear of failure work like a slow-drip coffee machine on your brain, try to focus your fears and work through them on paper every once in a while. This way, you’ll have an easier time focusing on your goals, and you’ll have a clear plan for the aftermath should those fears manifest. For more tips on leading a happier life, tune into the podcast episode below: 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I'm A Memory Coach: How I Hack My Sleep Routine To Boost My Cognition
Integrative Health

I'm A Memory Coach: How I Hack My Sleep Routine To Boost My Cognition

Jim Kwik

Eating More Of This Can Help You Lose Fat & Build Muscle — Here’s How*
Integrative Health

Eating More Of This Can Help You Lose Fat & Build Muscle — Here’s How*

Emma Loewe

How Collagen Supports Gut Health + 3 Satisfying Recipes To Reap The Benefits
Integrative Health

How Collagen Supports Gut Health + 3 Satisfying Recipes To Reap The Benefits

Alexandra Engler

19 Nutritious, Protein-Rich Snacks That'll Actually Fill You Up
Integrative Health

19 Nutritious, Protein-Rich Snacks That'll Actually Fill You Up

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

This Gut Issue Could Be The Root Of Your Digestive Distress: 7 Ways To Treat It
Integrative Health

This Gut Issue Could Be The Root Of Your Digestive Distress: 7 Ways To Treat It

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, RYT

You're Sure To Live A Happier, More Rewarding Life By Doing This
Mental Health

You're Sure To Live A Happier, More Rewarding Life By Doing This

Hannah Frye

This Type Of Cardio Is All The Rage — But Women Might Not Need As Much Of It
Women's Health

This Type Of Cardio Is All The Rage — But Women Might Not Need As Much Of It

Stacy Sims, PhD

Craving Unhealthy Foods? These 3 Hormones Are Likely To Blame
Integrative Health

Craving Unhealthy Foods? These 3 Hormones Are Likely To Blame

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Doing Dry January? Enhance The Health Benefits With This Healing Herb
Integrative Health

Doing Dry January? Enhance The Health Benefits With This Healing Herb

Morgan Chamberlain

I'm A Memory Coach: How I Hack My Sleep Routine To Boost My Cognition
Integrative Health

I'm A Memory Coach: How I Hack My Sleep Routine To Boost My Cognition

Jim Kwik

Eating More Of This Can Help You Lose Fat & Build Muscle — Here’s How*
Integrative Health

Eating More Of This Can Help You Lose Fat & Build Muscle — Here’s How*

Emma Loewe

How Collagen Supports Gut Health + 3 Satisfying Recipes To Reap The Benefits
Integrative Health

How Collagen Supports Gut Health + 3 Satisfying Recipes To Reap The Benefits

Alexandra Engler

19 Nutritious, Protein-Rich Snacks That'll Actually Fill You Up
Integrative Health

19 Nutritious, Protein-Rich Snacks That'll Actually Fill You Up

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

This Gut Issue Could Be The Root Of Your Digestive Distress: 7 Ways To Treat It
Integrative Health

This Gut Issue Could Be The Root Of Your Digestive Distress: 7 Ways To Treat It

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, RYT

You're Sure To Live A Happier, More Rewarding Life By Doing This
Mental Health

You're Sure To Live A Happier, More Rewarding Life By Doing This

Hannah Frye

This Type Of Cardio Is All The Rage — But Women Might Not Need As Much Of It
Women's Health

This Type Of Cardio Is All The Rage — But Women Might Not Need As Much Of It

Stacy Sims, PhD

Craving Unhealthy Foods? These 3 Hormones Are Likely To Blame
Integrative Health

Craving Unhealthy Foods? These 3 Hormones Are Likely To Blame

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Doing Dry January? Enhance The Health Benefits With This Healing Herb
Integrative Health

Doing Dry January? Enhance The Health Benefits With This Healing Herb

Morgan Chamberlain

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce Inflammation
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.