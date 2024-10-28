Skip to Content
Mental Health

The Benefits Of Writing Down Your Fears, Plus A 5-Step Outline

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
October 28, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women's health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women's health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Brilli / Contributor
October 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Fear can be beneficial—from an evolutionary standpoint, it helps keep you safe and clue you in to risky decisions. That being said, the fear of failure often does the opposite: It stands between where you are and where you want to be. 

According to social scientist Arthur Brooks, Ph.D., author of Build the Life You Want, a simple method can ensure you reap the benefits from your fears without letting them take over. Here's a tip he shared on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast

The benefits of writing down your fears

For many, taking those first few steps to reach your goals can seem daunting—be it applying for a new job, saving for a big purchase, or starting an unfamiliar workout regimen. The fear of failing, in these cases, can get so overwhelming that you may neglect to start at all.

While common, this mindset is quite detrimental to making positive change. You don't have to completely eliminate your fears (that's nearly impossible); rather, learn how to tackle them directly. "The secret is to focus your fear," Brooks says. 

His remedy: Write down your fears and break them into workable parts. Here's how: 

  1. Take out a piece of paper and a pen or pencil
  2. Write down one fear that you have
  3. Next, write down why it's happening
  4. After that, write down the worst possible outcome
  5. Finally, write down how you will handle that outcome

"Fear actually has been evolved to keep you alive, and it's supposed to be intense and episodic… It's not supposed to be this little drip of stress hormones all day long," Brooks explains. 

By writing down your fears in this fashion, you bring all your underlying fear to the surface and work through it in that moment. This way, "You're feeling the fear the way you're supposed to, and most of it goes away," he explains. 

Once you see your fears outlined on the page, you'll be able to identify the most realistic outcome instead of ruminating on the "what-ifs." You may also find comfort in knowing that you have a plan for the worst-case scenario. Even though you may still feel anxious about the possibility of those fears coming true, at least you'll know what to do if it does.

What's more, this exercise frees up brain space dedicated to worrying about your fears; with a time and place to dissect those feelings, you may find it much easier to go about your days without the fear looming over your head. You can release the temptation to keep the fears top of mind until it's time to work through those emotions. 

A gentle reminder

Those with chronic anxiety, trauma-related fears, and other mental health concerns may find it difficult to work through these alone. If possible, consult a therapist for assistance.

The takeaway

Rather than allowing the fear of failure to work like a slow-drip coffee machine on your brain, try to focus your fears and work through them on paper every once in a while. This way, you'll have an easier time focusing on your goals, and you'll have a clear plan for the aftermath should those fears manifest. For more tips on leading a happier life, tune in to the podcast episode below: 

More On This Topic

