No Time For A Workout? These Short Bursts May Still Make A Difference
Some days, finding 30 minutes to exercise feels impossible.
Maybe you take the stairs between meetings, walk around the block during a call, or squeeze in a few squats while dinner cooks. It may not look like a workout, but those small bursts of movement can add up.
A recent systematic review and meta-analysis1 examined whether these short bouts, often called "exercise snacks," can actually benefit your health. The results suggest they may help in some ways, but they aren't a replacement for every type of exercise.
About the review
Researchers pooled data from 22 studies to examine whether short, scattered bouts of activity could improve health in largely sedentary people. Exercise snacks included brief activities such as walking, climbing stairs, and other forms of movement.
The appeal is obvious. Instead of waiting for a perfectly open hour, you can spread activity throughout your day.
A few minutes of movement may boost fitness
Exercise snacks were associated with better cardiorespiratory fitness, meaning the body became better at taking in and using oxygen during activity. This showed up in measures including VO2 max and VO2 peak, which are commonly used to assess aerobic fitness.
The review also found lower triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood, and lower blood sugar.
But there's an important caveat. After researchers adjusted the VO2 max analysis for potential publication bias, the association was no longer statistically significant.
That means the apparent benefit may have been influenced by the studies available for analysis, so more research is needed to confirm it.
Exercise snacks also weren't associated with significant changes in body fat, muscle mass, strength, or insulin levels.
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Exercise snacks can't do every job
That last point matters if you're tempted to swap your regular workout for a handful of mini sessions.
Cardiorespiratory fitness and muscular strength are different parts of physical health.
A brisk walk or flight of stairs can challenge your cardiovascular system, but maintaining and building muscle requires regularly challenging your muscles against resistance.
That's why strength training still matters for healthy aging. Muscle supports mobility, physical function, and metabolic health, and it needs a consistent training stimulus to stay strong.
Think of exercise snacks as another tool in your routine, not a replacement for strength work.
Find the movement hiding in your day
You don't need to turn every spare minute into a workout. Look for natural opportunities to move a little more:
- Take the stairs: Skip the elevator when it's practical.
- Break up sitting: Take a brisk 5- to 10-minute walk between tasks or during a phone call.
- Add bodyweight moves: Fit squats, push-ups, or other quick exercises into gaps between meetings or errands.
The goal isn't to replace your workouts with five-minute bursts. It's to make movement possible even when your schedule isn't cooperating.
The takeaway
Exercise snacks can make movement more accessible on busy days and may support cardiovascular fitness and a few metabolic markers. They don't replace strength training, but they can be a useful way to keep moving when a full workout isn't in the cards.