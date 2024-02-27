"I love the little electric current [tool] that's really good for breakouts. You see it all over TikTok. There are different glass heads that you can [use] to go over your entire face, or if you have a blemish you can do a thinner glass piece just to zap your zit. It's supposed to zap all the bacteria on your face. Facialists have used them for years, but now you can buy them at home.