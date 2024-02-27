Advertisement
The Beauty & Well-Being Routine Kristin Cavallari Is Loving As Of Late
Kristin Cavallari stays busy. Since her rise to fame on MTV’s Laguna Beach in 2004, she has cinched starring acting roles, her very own reality show on E!, and a place on the New York Times bestsellers list. She penned three cookbooks (two of which are even gluten-, dairy-, and refined-sugar-free), launched a jewelry and lifestyle company called Uncommon James, plus the sister skin care line, Uncommon Beauty, and just this September, the 37-year-old mom of three premiered her very own lifestyle podcast, Let's Be Honest.
If you feel winded from merely reading these sentences, I'm right there with you. Cavallari, of course, welcomes each project with the utmost grace—but a grounding self-care routine doesn't hurt after a particularly jam-packed day.
We caught up with Cavallari to discover her latest beauty and well-being must-haves, including the skin care tool she deems better than Botox, a skin-loving coffee ritual, and the $11 item that makes your skin look "so glowy." Ahead, her go-to routine as of late.
The tried-and-true: Vitamin C & peptides
"The two things I've been using since as long as I can remember are vitamin C and peptides. Those two things I cannot live without. Part of the beauty of creating my own skin care line is that I've selfishly created products that I want and love, so we have our Pineapple Peptide Nectar.
"I used to go to facialist Karee Hays in Nashville, and she got me on them when I was probably in my mid-20s. So I've been using them before they were really popular. I used to tell people that I would use peptides, and people had no idea what I was talking about. So I love that they're finally having a moment."
The surprise hit: A cleansing oil
"This is also having a moment, but a cleansing oil for makeup remover. I always used makeup wipes, probably since I was 18 or 19, and I never thought in a million years I would ever be able to stop using them until I discovered this Angela Caglia Cleansing Oil. I do that as a first step, and then I wash my face [with a water-based cleanser] as well."
The secret: High-frequency wands
"I love the little electric current [tool] that's really good for breakouts. You see it all over TikTok. There are different glass heads that you can [use] to go over your entire face, or if you have a blemish you can do a thinner glass piece just to zap your zit. It's supposed to zap all the bacteria on your face. Facialists have used them for years, but now you can buy them at home.
"I love that thing. I really do swear by it. If I have a blemish, it will make it go away so quickly. [And] I literally got mine on Amazon."
The up-and-coming: A hydrating serum
"I would say a hydrating serum—I'm developing one right now with Uncommon Beauty.
"I've always been prone to breakouts, so for a long time, like in my teens and my early 20s, I was always scared to hydrate because I thought that was going to make me break out. But It's actually the opposite. Even if you're prone to breakouts and get blackheads, you have to moisturize. You need that hydration—that's actually going to help."
The splurge: A microcurrent device
"The PICO Toner by Neurotris. It has gloves or little probes—there are different ways that you can do it. But this is essentially working out your face, like any other muscle that you would in your body.
"I've never done Botox, and I don't plan on doing Botox. I mean, we'll see how long I can go. My mom is my barometer. She's 70 and looks incredible, and she's never done anything. I want to go that route, and I swear by this PICO Toner. I've had it for about 10 years.
"It just works out the muscles in your face the same way you would any other muscle. That makes sense to me because instead of freezing the muscles in your face, I think we should be working them out so that they don't start sagging and losing elasticity."
The score: Dermaplaning razors
"I love at-home dermaplane razors. I just got some at Target. I don't think you need some fancy razor. They all get the job done, and I swear by dermaplaning. I think it makes your skin look so glowy. It makes your skin suck up all of your products way easier, and I don't think you have to go to a facialist and pay a lot of money to have it done. It's something you can easily do at home."
JAPONESQUE Dermaplaner Facial Razors
What a facialist taught me: Treat your neck & chest
"Facialist Joanna Czech in New York told me that everything we do on our face, we should be doing from our nipples up. So your entire chest, neck, the whole thing. Everything nipples up—I support that now."
The well-being ritual: Colostrum & coffee
"Another thing that I've been loving lately is colostrum. Colostrum is incredibly nutrient-dense. I mean, that's what babies first drink. You can buy it now in a powder form, and I put it in smoothies or in coffee, and it's just so good for everything from your gut to your hair, skin, nails, literally everything.
"I would love to say I do it every morning. My intention is to do it every morning, but I honestly just forget a lot of times. I probably do it three times a week.
"I'll [make my coffee] two ways. I either make a latte with the Rocket—it's this really great espresso machine—and steam my own milk and do the whole thing, or I just do drip coffee. Either way, I use raw milk that I get at the farmers market, and I'll put maple syrup in it too."
Editor's pick:
mindbodygreen clean coffee+
The seasonal staple: A hydrating clay mask
"I've been using our new clay mask at Uncommon Beauty. Typical clay masks are really drying because they're removing all the impurities, but what I love about ours is that while it still removes impurities, it's actually pretty hydrating as well. It's my favorite clay mask I've ever used."
The signature: A light smoky eye & nude lip
"I don't really venture outside of my comfort zone when it comes to [makeup], so I'd probably say a light smoky eye and a nude lip. That's been my go-to forever.
"I discovered Victoria Beckham's line recently. I love all of her stuff. She has the best makeup. She's got a couple of palettes, [and] she has this thick liner in 'Pecan' that I love. It's brown—I like doing a brown smoky eye…and then Sable Smoke by Tom Ford is my favorite nude lipstick."
Victoria Beckham Beauty Eyewear in Pecan
