"I always have an eyelash curler on me. Always. I have so many. I have one in every handbag. Because even if I have no makeup on, I curl my eyelashes. I feel like I look 10 times better and just more awake. I have very straight lashes, and I often like going out without any makeup. It really is such a good little trick because it instantly opens up the eyes. If you take a red eye, it's so good to just curl the lashes quickly in the morning."