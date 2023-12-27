Advertisement
Bathhouse Beauty Is Here To Bring Purpose To Your Pampering
While I love a no-fuss, in-and-out shower, I’ve officially committed to a weekly bath. This may not sound like a groundbreaking proposal, but if you, too, live in a rental apartment, you know that soaking in an old, stained tub requires a bit of bravery.
So I scrubbed my tub to sparkling porcelain (OK, more of a lackluster eggshell, but certainly way less icky) to ensure I could spend at least one of my daily washes immersed in warm, sudsy water. It soothes my mind, relaxes my muscles, and, with the help of new bathhouse beauty products, allows me to reconnect with my skin and give it the T.L.C. it so deserves. Take it from me, it’s never been easier to transform your bathroom into a spa—here, I'll explain.
From the bathhouse to your bathroom
In 2022, mindbodygreen’s beauty director Alexandra Engler predicted that community-based beauty—such as bathhouses—would thrive in the year to come, as folks gravitate towards communal "third spaces" to achieve their social (and wellness) fix.
Of course, many cultures around the world have been practicing bathing rituals for centuries—think Finnish saunas and Swedish thermal baths, Russian banyas, Japanese sentos, and luxurious Moroccan hammams. The States has been relatively slow to catch onto bathing culture, Engler reports, but is quickly catching up with more communal spas, urban bathhouses, and wellness destinations opening in bustling cities.
Engler’s prediction has certainly proved true. Communal bathhouses and saunas practically exploded in popularity this past year, as people crave social spaces that also provide a slice of peace in their jam-packed routines.
“Overscheduled and stressed out city-dwellers are always looking for ways to escape their routine and find solace and relaxation,” says Andrea Trillo, Global Marketing Director at AIRE Ancient Baths. “Bathhouses are places where people slow down; warm water slows your heart rate and encourages relaxation1. Spending time in water has a number of health benefits, including improved circulation2, reducing inflammation, and oxygenating the skin.”
The most common feedback they receive, Trillo notes, is that the bathing experience helps people relax their muscles, slow their mind, and reconnect with themselves—in addition to others. It only makes sense these beauty fans want to create similar soaking experiences in their own homes.
Bathhouse beauty enters the chat
So the social aspect of bathing culture doesn’t exactly translate with an at-home soak. But those slow moments of tranquility can totally exist in your own oasis, especially with the help of the latest “bathhouse beauty” brands.
I’ve seen more than a few brands taking inspiration from rich bathing practices, with luxurious, multi-step rituals and mood-elevating scents. I suspect the viral “everything shower” has something to do with the buzz, which involves finishing all your grooming in one go: a shave, hair mask, body scrub, you name it. For many, this routine serves as self-care, inspiring scores of folks to spend more time in the sanctuary of their bathroom—if only to save minutes (and water) for their future showers.
“When people try the ‘everything’ shower in the comfort of their own bathroom, they realize how effortless and beneficial this ritual is and how much they enjoy doing it,” says Shel Pink, founder of SPARITUAL and author of Slow Beauty. “The benefits to mind, body, and soul are immediate and tangible.” They may reach for a body scrub or bath oil to elevate the experience, and brands are taking note.
For example, Youth To The People recently made its foray into body care with a new superfood-infused Body Collection, complete with a body wash, scrub, and body butter inspired by their three best-selling facial products. The idea behind each elevated formula is to show every square inch of skin the same love we show our faces—like, say, during a mindful bath.
Or take NERRĀ, which features a four-step body cleansing ritual rooted in ancient hammam practices. Within the ritual, you’ll even find a Pre-Exfoliating Foam that draws inspiration from the bubbly green or black soap in traditional hammam spa treatments. “This foam not only prepares the skin for exfoliation but also protects it, enhancing the skin's texture to make it more receptive to the exfoliating process,” says Teyma Touati, founder of NERRĀ.
It’s a step that softens the skin, yes, but it also provides a moment of pause as you lather up and scrub. “This renewed interest in bathing rituals, such as the hammam, goes beyond physical cleanliness or skin care, encompassing relaxation and introspection,” Touati adds. But of course, glowing, smooth skin is quite the bonus.
How to make the most of your me-time
Even if you don’t have a tub, “nearly everyone can still indulge at home and harness the healing powers of water,” says Trillo. Consider the below your once a week ritual:
Set the scene
Before you even dive in, Pink recommends sprucing up your space. A clean and tidy environment is crucial for a clear mind. Research has even demonstrated a connection between clutter and stress3—so take this as a sign to scrub your space before your skin.
And don’t forget about the power of scent: “We use orange blossom at AIRE, but even adding eucalyptus to your shower at home can be transformative,” says Trillo. Light a candle, drop some essential oils, switch on a diffuser—whatever you need for a calming headspace.
Soak
Immerse yourself in water, be it a bath or soothing shower. If you do have a tub, feel free to infuse it with your favorite bath salts, bubbles, and/or oils—the latter can especially soften your skin as you soak.
No need for all the bells and whistles, though; even plain ol’ bathwater has its benefits. “The healing power of water is universal. Nearly every culture uses water for healing purposes in some form,” says Trillo. A warm, soothing space is all you need to partake.
Exfoliate
Whether you fancy a scrub, foam, or glove, sloughing off dead skin will ensure you step out of the bathroom positively glowing. Make sure to give yourself enough time to soak beforehand, as warm water softens the dead skin and makes it easier (and far gentler) to buff off. Unless you’re partial to a pre-shower dry brush (like Pink), in which case you’ll need a dry surface to break up dead skin and stimulate circulation.
Hydrate
Always, always, always follow up with a hydrating lotion or oil. Exfoliating without moisturizing after is a recipe for a weakened skin barrier, so grab your favorite salve and slather on.
Trillo also recommends hydrating internally after a soak: “Take some time to savor a cup of tea or fresh juice before jumping right back into your routine,” she suggests. The mindful ritual doesn’t have to end when you exit the bathroom.
Shop these products:
Burt's Bees Shea Body Oil
NERRĀ Pre-Exfoliating Foam
Youth To The People 10% AHA + Yerba Mate Smoothing Energy Body Scrub
SPARITUAL Slow Beauty Body Salve
The takeaway
Spa and bathing culture has been around for centuries in many cultures, but it’s no secret these spaces have become more popular in the West as people wish to unplug and discover peaceful oases. With intentional body care collections, it’s never been easier to bring these benefits home, but don’t forget about the initial connection piece—to others and to yourself.
“At its heart, ‘bathhouse beauty’ is simply a reminder to slow down [and] take care of your body in simple, meaningful ways,” says Trillo. And the power to unwind always lies within us.
