So I scrubbed my tub to sparkling porcelain (OK, more of a lackluster eggshell, but certainly way less icky) to ensure I could spend at least one of my daily washes immersed in warm, sudsy water. It soothes my mind, relaxes my muscles, and, with the help of new bathhouse beauty products, allows me to reconnect with my skin and give it the T.L.C. it so deserves. Take it from me, it’s never been easier to transform your bathroom into a spa—here, I'll explain.