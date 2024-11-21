Advertisement
This Helps Me Get A Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin) & It's 35% Off
Last year, a tough bout of restless nights led me to CBD. I'd previously relied on other sleep aids, but they often left me groggy the next day.
I wanted a way to fall into a deeper restorative sleep and wake up feeling rested and revived—and CBD gummies for sleep were my answer.
After testing more than a dozen CBD gummies, I've started to play favorites with Batch CBD + CBN Gummies. These gummies support a full night's rest, and the difference is in my sleep score.
I'd purchase these gummies on repeat at full price, but the current 35% markdown makes them a total no-brainer.
What sets these sleep gummies apart
They're high quality
I have strict parameters about the CBD products that I'm willing to recommend. I prioritize organic, clean ingredients, without synthetic dyes or artificial flavorings—and these vegan, non-GMO gummies hit the mark.
While not fully organic, these gummies are made with mostly organic ingredients (such as refined organic coconut oil and organic cane sugar). They’re also free of gluten, dairy, soy, and seed oils.
Plus, the brand is transparent about its sourcing. You can find the COAs here.
The ingredients
There’s more to these powerful gummies than just CBD. In fact, they’re packed with sleep-enhancing ingredients.
- 25 mg of passion flower extract, a botanical known for easing feelings of stress.
- 50 mg of L-theanine, a mood-supporting amino acid (also found in green tea) that promotes relaxation without drowsiness.
- 25 mg of CBD, which research shows can put your body into a relaxed state before bedtime
- 15 mg of CBN, another sleep-promoting1 cannabinoid
The taste
I’m not going to sugarcoat it (although these gummies do), you’ll taste the hemp. I’ve found high quality CBD gummies tend to have a fairly strong hemp taste, especially if the brand limits sugar and artificial flavorings. Batch’s Nighttime Gummies are no exception.
That in mind, these are the best tasting CBD gummies I’ve tested—and I love that they're on the lower end in terms of sugar content. Each gummy has 2.5 grams of sugar, which comes from organic cane sugar. For reference: Other gummies I've tested have up to 6 grams per serving!
The gummies are also flavored with real fruit. Once you get past the hemp taste, you'll get subtly sweet notes of raspberry. I don't take these nightly, but I look forward to the flavor when I do.
The results
To be clear: I don’t often have difficulty falling asleep. But when I have a lot on my mind, I’ll sometimes wake up two or three times unable to settle back to sleep—but these CBD gummies were the answer to my restless woes.
The first night, I thought it was a fluke. I woke up to a 96 Oura sleep score (at least 5 points above my average), with a significant amount of time spent in deep sleep.
What’s more, I felt rested—and instead of scrolling in bed, I hopped up for my morning workout.
To my delight, this continued over the next two weeks of testing Batch's Nighttime Gummies.
The takeaway
I've perfected my recovery routine enough that most nights I sleep without an issue—but I keep these gummies on my bedside table for the occasional nights when I need a little extra help and can't afford to feel groggy in the morning.
Whether you struggle to fall asleep, or (like me) your issue is staying asleep, the Batch Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies are one sleep aid you won't regret adding to your nightstand. Don't miss your chance to try them for 35% off.
Research Calls Out Concerning Potential Side Effects Of Melatonin
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
This Supplement May Remarkably Benefit Those With A High Risk Of Alzheimer’s
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Want To Be Metabolically Healthy? Study Shows An Underutilized Approach
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
