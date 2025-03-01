Skip to Content
Integrative Health

This Helps Me Get A Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin) & It's 35% Off

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
March 01, 2025
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
batch cbd sleep gummies
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Last year, a tough bout of restless nights led me to CBD. I'd previously relied on other sleep aids, but they often left me groggy the next day.

I wanted a way to fall into a deeper restorative sleep and wake up feeling rested and revived—and CBD gummies for sleep were my answer.

After testing more than a dozen CBD gummies, I've started to play favorites with Batch CBD + CBN Gummies. These gummies support a full night's rest, and the difference is in my sleep score.

I'd purchase these gummies on repeat at full price, but my secret is the subscription, which saves you 20% on every order.

What sets these sleep gummies apart

They're high quality

I have strict parameters about the CBD products that I'm willing to recommend. I prioritize organic, clean ingredients without synthetic dyes or artificial flavorings—and these vegan, non-GMO gummies hit the mark. 

While not fully organic, these gummies are made with mostly organic ingredients (such as refined organic coconut oil and organic cane sugar). They’re also free of gluten, dairy, soy, and seed oils.

Plus, the brand is transparent about its sourcing. You can find the COAs here.

Batch Nighttime CBD Gummies for Sleep On Desk next to stack of three CBD gummies
Image by Braelyn Wood/ mbg creative

The ingredients

There’s more to these powerful gummies than just CBD. In fact, they’re packed with sleep-enhancing ingredients.

  • 25 mg of passion flower extract, a botanical known for easing feelings of stress.
  • 50 mg of L-theanine, a mood-supporting amino acid (also found in green tea) that promotes relaxation without drowsiness.
  • 25 mg of CBD, which research shows can put your body into a relaxed state before bedtime
  • 15 mg of CBN, another sleep-promoting1 cannabinoid

The taste

I’m not going to sugarcoat it (although these gummies do), you’ll taste the hemp. I’ve found that high-quality CBD gummies tend to have a fairly strong hemp taste, especially if the brand limits sugar and artificial flavorings. Batch’s Nighttime Gummies are no exception.

With that in mind, these are the best-tasting CBD gummies I’ve tested—and I love that they're on the lower end in terms of sugar content. Each gummy has 2.5 grams of sugar, which comes from organic cane sugar. For reference: Other gummies I've tested have up to 6 grams per serving!

The gummies are also flavored with real fruit. Once you get past the hemp taste, you'll get subtly sweet notes of raspberry. I don't take these nightly, but I look forward to the flavor when I do.

The results

To be clear, I don’t often have difficulty falling asleep. But when I have a lot on my mind, I’ll sometimes wake up two or three times unable to settle back to sleep—but these CBD gummies were the answer to my restless woes.

The first night, I thought it was a fluke. I woke up to a 96 Oura sleep score (at least 5 points above my average), with a significant amount of time spent in deep sleep.

What’s more, I felt rested—and instead of scrolling in bed, I hopped up for my morning workout.

To my delight, this continued over the next two weeks of testing Batch's Nighttime Gummies.

The takeaway

I've perfected my recovery routine enough that most nights I sleep without an issue—but I keep these gummies on my bedside table for the occasional nights when I need a little extra help and can't afford to feel groggy in the morning.

Whether you struggle to fall asleep or (like me) your issue is staying asleep, the Batch Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies are one sleep aid you won't regret adding to your nightstand.

I'm An OB/GYN Who Works Nights—4 Hacks To Maintain Energy & Sleep Well
Integrative Health

I'm An OB/GYN Who Works Nights—4 Hacks To Maintain Energy & Sleep Well

Jamie Schneider

This Is The Biggest Risk Factor For Insomnia
Integrative Health

This Is The Biggest Risk Factor For Insomnia

Sarah Regan

Get Ready To Brag About Your HRV Score After Trying These Underrated Tips
Integrative Health

Get Ready To Brag About Your HRV Score After Trying These Underrated Tips

Hannah Frye

Feeling Low Lately? You Might Be Deficient In This, Research Says
Women's Health

Feeling Low Lately? You Might Be Deficient In This, Research Says

Sarah Regan

This Can Help Prevent Cognitive & Neurological Conditions, Experts Says
Integrative Health

This Can Help Prevent Cognitive & Neurological Conditions, Experts Says

Sarah Regan

Research Reveals A Link Between Eye Health & Dementia Prevention
Integrative Health

Research Reveals A Link Between Eye Health & Dementia Prevention

Hannah Frye

I'm A Natural Night Owl: Here's How I Trained Myself To Be Up At 6:30 A.M.
Integrative Health

I'm A Natural Night Owl: Here's How I Trained Myself To Be Up At 6:30 A.M.

Angela Holliday-Bell, MD

What Women 50+ Need To Know About Heart Disease Risk, From An MD
Women's Health

What Women 50+ Need To Know About Heart Disease Risk, From An MD

Hannah Frye

Do You Keep Supplements In The Fridge? Here's What The Experts Say
Integrative Health

Do You Keep Supplements In The Fridge? Here's What The Experts Say

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

