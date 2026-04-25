B Cells May Help Fuel Your Muscles During Exercise, New Research Suggests
When we think about what makes us stronger or more resilient during a workout, we usually focus on the obvious players like muscles, heart, lungs, maybe mitochondria. The immune system? That's for fighting off colds, not for crushing a run. Right? But new research1 published in Cell is challenging that assumption.
What we know about B cells and why this study matters
B cells are a type of white blood cell best known for their role in humoral immunity. They produce antibodies that help your body recognize and fight off pathogens. B cell depletion therapies have even been used clinically to treat autoimmune diseases and certain cancers.
So, researchers wanted to explore whether these immune cells might be doing more behind the scenes. Specifically, they looked at whether they play a role in how the body responds to physical exertion. This team studied mice with B cell deficiency and measured their exercise performance.
Mice with fewer B cells couldn't exercise as long
The study found that B cell deficiency limits exercise performance and skeletal muscle function. According to the researchers, B cells sustain peripheral glutamate levels, which in turn enhance exercise capacity.
Here's how it works: B cells produce a signaling molecule called TGF-β1, which influences glutamate metabolism in the liver. That glutamate then supports skeletal muscle calcium signaling and mitochondrial biogenesis, both of which are critical for sustaining physical effort.
In other words, B cells appear to help muscles access fuel during exertion through a liver-muscle metabolic connection. The researchers describe this as an "immune-independent function" of B cells. As one immunologist not involved in the study told Nature2, it's "an important conceptual advance."
Why your immune health might matter for fitness
This is early, preclinical research conducted in mice, so we can't draw direct conclusions about your next HIIT class just yet. But the broader implication is worth considering.
If immune cells play a role in how the body performs under physical stress, then the factors that shape immune health may matter more for fitness than we realize. For example, sleep deprivation suppresses immune function (and chronic stress does too).
If you're someone who's dialed in on workouts yet still feels inexplicably fatigued or like you're not progressing, it might be worth looking at factors outside the actual workout. Are you sleeping enough? Managing stress? Eating in a way that supports your immune system?
The takeaway
This mouse study suggests B cells may help fuel muscles during exercise by influencing glutamate metabolism, a role no one expected from immune cells. While human research is needed, it's a reminder that fitness encompasses more than muscles and cardio. Your immune health may be part of the performance equation.