This Anti-Inflammatory Veggie Dish Is The Perfect Way To Use Up Leftover Produce

Enter: pav bhaji. "Pav bhaji is a finish-up-all-the-veggies meal," explains creator of VeganRicha.com, Richa Hingle in her new cookbook Vegan Richa's Instant Pot™ Cookbook. "For the street version, the veggie mash is premade, then fried in butter and topped with onions, lemon juice, and cilantro, and served with fresh bread rolls that are also toasted with butter."

If you're in a rush, this meal can also be thrown into the Instant Pot so you can go about your day and have a filling, nutrient-dense dish ready for you come dinnertime. Not to mention the fresh ginger in this recipe is great for inflammation and stomach discomfort, acting as the perfect soothing summer meal.