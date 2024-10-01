Skip to Content
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

This New Moon Solar Eclipse In Libra Is Your Chance For A Fall Reset

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
October 01, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Hayden Williams / Stocksy
October 01, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We've officially entered fall here in the northern hemisphere, and that means Libra season has begun. With it, we have a new moon in Libra arriving this Wednesday—and it's a solar eclipse, too, closing out the eclipse portal we've been in since the full moon two weeks ago.

Here's what to know about this new moon, plus three rituals to work with it.

The astrology behind October's new moon in Libra

The new moon solar eclipse in Libra arrives on Wednesday, October 2, at 2:49 p.m. EDT. And according to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOSImani Quinn, since this moon is ending the eclipse portal that opened during the last full moon, we should all feel things start to settle down.

Throughout the past two weeks, she says, we might have experienced unexpected, destined events—and may still on the day of this new moon. But with Libra's influence this month, Quinn notes, rebalancing is the name of the game, as well as focusing on our relationships.

"This is bringing with it the opportunity for a fresh, new perspective and cycle. New moons serve as points for new beginnings, and since it's not recommended to work on manifestations during eclipses, it's better to stay more open to the flow of the universe and co-create with what's unfolding for you," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.

In fact, under these lunar Libra skies, you may even find past manifestations or intentions are coming to fruition now. "The sun, moon, and Mercury will all be conjunct in Libra, which is a great energy for new relationships, cycles, and communication," Quinn explains.

All in all, the energy is charming, it's fun, it's flirtatious, and it's bringing a lot of peace and balance to relationships, according to Quinn.

"My only thing to be mindful of is avoiding conflict or making decisions, which tend to be things that Libra has a harder time doing," Quinn adds.

3 rituals to work with this new moon

1.

Smudge your space

New moons are an excellent opportunity for refreshing rituals, and a great one for this new moon is smudging your space. Since this is an air sign moon, Quinn notes, using sage, palo santo, or any clearing herbs of your choice to smudge your space can clear old energy out of your home.

You could also physically declutter, she adds, making space for your cozy sweaters and fall decor. "It's time to change up the space and tap into air energy, which is very much about clearing," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.

2.

Honor the harvest

With it still being early autumn, it's not too late to honor the equinox with a proper harvest celebration! Whether you get a group together for a hike or come together for a feast, "It's a great time to gather and break bread together with loved ones for the season's change," Quinn says.

3.

Pull a tarot spread

Finally, Quinn always recommends pulling a taror spread to get more clarity around what this new moon means for you. Here's a four-card spread to try yourself:

  1. What have I let go of since the full moon?
  2. What did the eclipse portal shift for me?
  3. What is the new moon opening up for me?
  4. How can I take action to help bring my intentions to fruition?

The takeaway

Autumn is a time of change and letting go, with Libra season encouraging us to find balance, and this new moon allowing us to set those intentions.

With a new moon ritual or two, let Libra inspire you to find peace in your life—and don't forget to check what this new moon means for your specific sign.

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

