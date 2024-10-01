Advertisement
This New Moon Solar Eclipse In Libra Is Your Chance For A Fall Reset
We've officially entered fall here in the northern hemisphere, and that means Libra season has begun. With it, we have a new moon in Libra arriving this Wednesday—and it's a solar eclipse, too, closing out the eclipse portal we've been in since the full moon two weeks ago.
Here's what to know about this new moon, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind October's new moon in Libra
The new moon solar eclipse in Libra arrives on Wednesday, October 2, at 2:49 p.m. EDT. And according to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, since this moon is ending the eclipse portal that opened during the last full moon, we should all feel things start to settle down.
Throughout the past two weeks, she says, we might have experienced unexpected, destined events—and may still on the day of this new moon. But with Libra's influence this month, Quinn notes, rebalancing is the name of the game, as well as focusing on our relationships.
"This is bringing with it the opportunity for a fresh, new perspective and cycle. New moons serve as points for new beginnings, and since it's not recommended to work on manifestations during eclipses, it's better to stay more open to the flow of the universe and co-create with what's unfolding for you," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
In fact, under these lunar Libra skies, you may even find past manifestations or intentions are coming to fruition now. "The sun, moon, and Mercury will all be conjunct in Libra, which is a great energy for new relationships, cycles, and communication," Quinn explains.
All in all, the energy is charming, it's fun, it's flirtatious, and it's bringing a lot of peace and balance to relationships, according to Quinn.
"My only thing to be mindful of is avoiding conflict or making decisions, which tend to be things that Libra has a harder time doing," Quinn adds.
3 rituals to work with this new moon
Smudge your space
New moons are an excellent opportunity for refreshing rituals, and a great one for this new moon is smudging your space. Since this is an air sign moon, Quinn notes, using sage, palo santo, or any clearing herbs of your choice to smudge your space can clear old energy out of your home.
You could also physically declutter, she adds, making space for your cozy sweaters and fall decor. "It's time to change up the space and tap into air energy, which is very much about clearing," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Honor the harvest
With it still being early autumn, it's not too late to honor the equinox with a proper harvest celebration! Whether you get a group together for a hike or come together for a feast, "It's a great time to gather and break bread together with loved ones for the season's change," Quinn says.
Pull a tarot spread
Finally, Quinn always recommends pulling a taror spread to get more clarity around what this new moon means for you. Here's a four-card spread to try yourself:
- What have I let go of since the full moon?
- What did the eclipse portal shift for me?
- What is the new moon opening up for me?
- How can I take action to help bring my intentions to fruition?
The takeaway
Autumn is a time of change and letting go, with Libra season encouraging us to find balance, and this new moon allowing us to set those intentions.
With a new moon ritual or two, let Libra inspire you to find peace in your life—and don't forget to check what this new moon means for your specific sign.
