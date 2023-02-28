Scroll through TikTok or Instagram, and you’re sure to see one very prominent buzzword once or twice: Manifest. But what’s often missing on the endless social media scroll is, ahem, how to do it in your own life. That’s where Roxie Nafousi comes in.

Nafousi is a London-based speaker, influencer, and author of the book Manifest: 7 Steps To Living Your Best Life. In the book and through her work, she guides folks through actionable steps one can take to manifest goals, big and small. Because—as we’ve noted about the powers of manifestation—it’s not just about lofty ideas of what your life could look like. Manifestation takes work, commitment, and care.

And on that last point, one thing I was personally curious about is how Nafousi cares for herself. Here, the well-being and beauty routine Nafousi is using lately.