Actress Vanessa Hudgens' Top Beauty Recommendations As Of LAte
There’s no doubt about it: actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens is a certified beauty gal. This isn’t hard to deduce. Just take one look at her glowing skin, lush, shiny hair, or impeccable makeup, and you can immediately gather that she’s a treasure trove of tips and product recommendations.
In case you need further convincing, may I present to you Hudgens’ answers to our As Of Late questionnaire. Not only is it filled with gold-star beauty recommendations, it’s clear that she luxuriates in the process of beauty as well. From a moment of pause after washing her face to applying a luxe eye cream, Hudgens is there for the experience—not just the aesthetic outcome.
“I have learned to really take time to care for myself, whether that’s a candlelit bath or doing a face mask with some positive self talk,” she says. “Little luxurious moments that you can create for yourself lead to a happier you.”
I think this ethos is pretty evident in her beauty line, KNOW beauty. The brand launched with a purifying mask called the Glacial Bay Clay Mask. Their newest (and second) product is the Arctic Gold Vitamin C Mask. Two masks that are not only about offering targeted solutions, but are meant to be enjoyed when you wear them. Not to mention: the masks are clean, fueled by natural ingredients, and formulated by iconic clean beauty developer Mary Berry.
So what does Hudgens have in her current beauty lineup? Read on to find out.
The surprise hit: A potent exfoliator
“Good Genes by Sunday Riley. I was trying their oils, and heard about Good Genes. So I gave it a go. It’s really made its way into my routine, and keeps my skin even and clear.”
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
The barefaced staple: A brightening vitamin C masd
“I made the Arctic Gold Vitamin C Mask after my makeup artist told me she loved how my skin held makeup after I had a vitamin C sheet mask on. So I went out and found the most potent form of vitamin C and threw it into this mask. It’s great for hydrating post-sun skin, targeting hyperpigmentation, and giving mean even skin tone. This mask is a huge help for me feeling confident without makeup on.”
KNOW Beauty
KNOW Beauty Arctic Gold Vitamin C Mask
The secret: A moment of pause
“I take a deep breath after I wipe my face down with a warm washcloth while I’m washing my face. I always let out an audible deep sigh. It’s pure bliss to me: a sigh of relief and so calming to me.”
The carry-on: A multitasking skin care tool
“I use my Solawave almost everyday and it’s travel friendly so I always have it with me. The combination of the light and vibration evens my skin tone, neutralizes bad bacteria, tightens, and depuffs. That and the Thomas Roth eye patches. I put them on as soon as I get on a plane and leave them on until they’re all shriveled.”
The up-and-coming: A curl-quenching hair mask
“I’ve really been loving the K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask. As a person with curly hair I’m always looking for the product that’s going to hydrate my hair but not weigh it down. This product really does the trick and has me loving my curls.”
The indulgence: A luxe eye cream
“Chanel’s Sublimage La Crème Yeux is expensive, but it is the first eye cream I’ve ever used that I actually see results with. It’s extraordinarily hydrating and erases fine lines with consistent use. Not to mention, it’s as luxurious as it gets: The packaging, the scent, and the science. It’s worth the splurge. It’s my tried-and-true and worth the splurge."
The signature
“Well, High School Musical of course.”
