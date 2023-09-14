Skip to content
Beauty

Actress Vanessa Hudgens' Top Beauty Recommendations As Of LAte

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
September 14, 2023
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
As Of Late: Vanessa Hudgens
Image by mbg Creative / courtesy of source
September 14, 2023
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Beauty routines are never truly stagnant—practices evolve and change like we do. In As of Latewe chat with influential folks about their current products and rituals. Here, we get a snapshot of what they're doing right now: the sacrosanct formulas they use until the last drop, the fresh launches they've got their eyes on, and of course, the why behind it all. 
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

There’s no doubt about it: actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens is a certified beauty gal. This isn’t hard to deduce. Just take one look at her glowing skin, lush, shiny hair, or impeccable makeup, and you can immediately gather that she’s a treasure trove of tips and product recommendations.

In case you need further convincing, may I present to you Hudgens’ answers to our As Of Late questionnaire. Not only is it filled with gold-star beauty recommendations, it’s clear that she luxuriates in the process of beauty as well. From a moment of pause after washing her face to applying a luxe eye cream, Hudgens is there for the experience—not just the aesthetic outcome. 

“I have learned to really take time to care for myself, whether that’s a candlelit bath or doing a face mask with some positive self talk,” she says. “Little luxurious moments that you can create for yourself lead to a happier you.”

I think this ethos is pretty evident in her beauty line, KNOW beauty. The brand launched with a purifying mask called the Glacial Bay Clay Mask. Their newest (and second) product is the Arctic Gold Vitamin C Mask. Two masks that are not only about offering targeted solutions, but are meant to be enjoyed when you wear them. Not to mention: the masks are clean, fueled by natural ingredients, and formulated by iconic clean beauty developer Mary Berry

So what does Hudgens have in her current beauty lineup? Read on to find out. 

The surprise hit: A potent exfoliator

Good Genes by Sunday Riley. I was trying their oils, and heard about Good Genes. So I gave it a go. It’s really made its way into my routine, and keeps my skin even and clear.” 

Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

$ 85
This exfoliating serum is one of the best on the market, wielding the power of lactic acid, licorice root, and lemongrass. It’s part of the Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty collection, and formulated without artificial fragrances, sulfates, parabens, gluten, soy, and phthalates.
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

The barefaced staple: A brightening vitamin C masd

“I made the Arctic Gold Vitamin C Mask after my makeup artist told me she loved how my skin held makeup after I had a vitamin C sheet mask on. So I went out and found the most potent form of vitamin C and threw it into this mask. It’s great for hydrating post-sun skin, targeting hyperpigmentation, and giving mean even skin tone. This mask is a huge help for me feeling confident without makeup on.” 

KNOW Beauty

KNOW Beauty Arctic Gold Vitamin C Mask

$45
This brightening mask uses top tier ingredients. First and foremost, there's tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, a very potent yet stable form of vitamin C. (If you don’t know, vitamin C brightens skin, fights free radicals, and supports collagen production.) Then it also contains Indian gooseberry, cherry blossom, and arctic cloudberry—all natural sources of vitamin C.
KNOW Beauty Arctic Gold Vitamin C Mask

The secret: A moment of pause

“I take a deep breath after I wipe my face down with a warm washcloth while I’m washing my face. I always let out an audible deep sigh. It’s pure bliss to me: a sigh of relief and so calming to me.”  

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The carry-on: A multitasking skin care tool

“I use my Solawave almost everyday and it’s travel friendly so I always have it with me. The combination of the light and vibration evens my skin tone, neutralizes bad bacteria, tightens, and depuffs. That and the Thomas Roth eye patches. I put them on as soon as I get on a plane and leave them on until they’re all shriveled.” 

Solawave

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand

$ 169
This wand uses microcurrent technology, alongside LED lights to help with inflammation and blemishes, facial massage to reduce puffiness, and therapeutic warmth to improve product absorption.
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand

The up-and-coming: A curl-quenching hair mask

“I’ve really been loving the K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask. As a person with curly hair I’m always looking for the product that’s going to hydrate my hair but not weigh it down. This product really does the trick and has me loving my curls.”

K18

K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask

$75
This uses a special, patented peptide technology that revives strands, repairs damage, and restores shine. It’s ideal for all hair types, and should definitely be on your beauty wishlist if you have any sort of heat or chemical damage.
K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask

The indulgence: A luxe eye cream

“Chanel’s Sublimage La Crème Yeux is expensive, but it is the first eye cream I’ve ever used that I actually see results with. It’s extraordinarily hydrating and erases fine lines with consistent use. Not to mention, it’s as luxurious as it gets: The packaging, the scent, and the science. It’s worth the splurge. It’s my tried-and-true and worth the splurge."

Chanel

Chanel Sublimage La Crème Yeux

$ 260
Rich, decadent, and effective—what more could you want out of an eye cream? The main ingredient is an extract from the Vanilla Planifolia plant, which helps improve skin regeneration and ease the appearance of wrinkles.
Chanel Sublimage La Crème Yeux

The signature

“Well, High School Musical of course.”

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Alexandra Engler author page.
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director

Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.