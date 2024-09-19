"I also tend not to wear a lot of bright lipsticks in the summer, so I really love the CTZN Nudiversal lipstick and lip gloss combination. What I love the most about that brand is that they created a nude for everyone. There's this misconception that nude is from peach to pink, and that's not everyone's nude. I'm able to find my nude within CTZN. Anytime we can be more inclusive makes the brand even better. I just pop that in my bag, and even if I'm not wearing a lot of makeup, I'll wear that Ami Colé, and I'll put the CTZN lipstick on. I also love the Dehiya Lip + Cheek Tint. With my One & Done, that is my beauty ritual for summer."