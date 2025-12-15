Are You Overlooking The Best Supplement For Brain Health?
Brain health depends on steady energy production, especially during stress, fatigue, or heavy cognitive demand. Researchers are now turning their attention to a nutrient that quietly supports all three, and it’s one most people underestimate: Creatine.
Yes, this beloved muscle-building supplement is now garnering attention for its cognitive benefits. While 95% of creatine is stored in the muscles (and used to help generate cellular energy quickly), about 5% is found in the brain (where it helps generate mental energy).
As the science grows, creatine’s cognitive benefits are becoming more and more clear. Here’s what we know so far about its potential to support mood, resilience, and long-term brain health.
It may help lower depression risk (& enhance treatment)
Emerging research suggests creatine levels in the brain influence mood.
In a large study of more than 22,000 U.S. adults, those who consumed the least creatine (primarily through food) were 42% more likely to experience depression1 compared to those with the highest intake. In other words, lower natural creatine levels were linked to higher depression scores.
Creatine may also complement traditional treatments. In a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, women taking an SSRI noticed improvements in depressive symptoms faster (sometimes by as much as two weeks) when creatine was added to their regimen. While creatine isn’t a standalone treatment, this synergy suggests it may help support healthy brain energy pathways that influence mood regulation.
It may help you recover from a brain injury
After a traumatic brain injury (TBI), the brain enters an intense energy crisis. Cells suddenly need far more ATP (the body’s quick-use energy currency) to stabilize and repair. Creatine helps regenerate ATP quickly, which may help support the brain during this critical window.
TBIs also trigger oxidative stress and inflammation as free radicals surge. Creatine has demonstrated antioxidant activity, offering an added layer of protection. It may even safeguard the brain when blood flow is compromised, thanks to its neuroprotective properties.
While research on humans in this area is limited, animal data shows that creatine supplementation helps reduce cortical damage in rats by 36% to 50%2 by protecting mitochondria.
It may offset some cognitive effects of sleep deprivation
Most of us know what it feels like to operate on too little sleep. Your thoughts slow down, your memory slips, and everything feels a little foggy. Creatine may help buffer the brain during these low-energy moments.
In one study3, a single high dose partially reversed metabolic changes and reduced the mental fatigue triggered by sleep deprivation. By supporting cellular energy production, creatine seems to help the brain “catch up” when rest is lacking.
This could be particularly meaningful for people who regularly face disrupted sleep like shift workers, first responders, military personnel, or new parents.
It supports memory, learning, and cognitive processing
Recall, focus, and learning demand a surprising amount of energy from the brain. And creatine may help supply it.
A 2023 meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials found that creatine supplementation enhanced several aspects of cognitive performance, with the strongest effects observed in adults over 65.
More recently, a 2024 systematic review4 and meta-analysis showed that creatine users experienced:
- 15% better recall and learning capacity
- 19% faster processing speed
- 13% improved attention span
How to take creatine for brain health
Research shows a daily dose of 5 to 10 grams of creatine is sufficient for promoting healthy cognition (as well as muscle health). For those really trying to optimize brain health, taking 10 grams a day.
However, higher doses of creatine are safe and may be warranted. For example, 20 grams was the dose used in the study that found creatine could counter the effects of sleep deprivation.
You can also opt for a supplement that pairs creatine with other brain-supporting compounds like citicoline (this is our favorite). Citicoline further supports memory and brain energy.
Check out our complete list of the best creatine supplements here.
The takeaway
Creatine may be best known for its muscle benefits, but it’s a brain health supplement you don’t want to overlook.
Whether you’re navigating high stress, learning something new, or simply wanting to stay sharp as you age, creatine offers a remarkably well-studied and versatile tool for cognitive health.