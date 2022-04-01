This Month's Rare Astrological Event Hasn't Happened Since 1856

However, this full moon gets challenged by a tense, 90-degree square from calculating Pluto, who begins stealing scenes in the second half of the month, turning retrograde from April 29 to October 8.

It also bears noting that Vladimir Putin is a Libra, while Volodymyr Zelenskyy is an Aquarius, the sign of the April 4 Mars–Saturn conjunction. Both of these world leaders will be affected by April's transits.

The month closes out with a black moon in Taurus, which also happens to be a solar eclipse. And just like that...spring eclipse season is upon us. Eclipses are harbingers of boldfaced changes, which can arrive with sudden or unexpected twists. The first one, on April 30, is in Taurus; the next is a lunar (full moon) eclipse on May 16 in Scorpio.

These eclipses are part of a series roiling the Taurus/Scorpio axis between November 2021 and October 2023—and two of the four eclipses we'll experience this year.

