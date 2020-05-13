"In general, uncertainty can make people anxious, and right now a lot of things are unclear," psychologist Patricia Thompson, Ph.D., tells mbg. First and foremost, the risk of COVID-19 is still prevalent. Without a treatment for the virus, you may feel unsafe going back out in public.

If you've been working from home, socially distancing from people outside your household has probably been simple enough. Suddenly having to use public transportation or be thrust into crowded buildings and sidewalks can be unnerving. Even if you're taking all the necessary safety precautions, you can't force the people around you to do the same. Figuring out how to tell people to keep their distance can be exhausting and anxiety-inducing.

Moreover, if you don't feel comfortable going into work right away or leaving your kids with childcare, how do you tell your boss? Will you lose your job? "People are worried that those factors could also cause additional financial strain," Thompson says.

The change may be even more stressful for essential workers, Thompson adds. After putting themselves in harm's way this whole time, many have managed to stay healthy. Now, they risk coming in contact with more people who are taking fewer precautions.