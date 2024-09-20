5 Antioxidants That Preserve Your Collagen From The Inside Out

Starting at some point during your twenties, your collagen production will start to decline at a rate of about 1% per year. This can be exacerbated by things like UV exposure, harsh topicals, inflammatory diets, lack of sleep, and stress. This is why so many dermatologists encourage you to adopt a skin care routine to help you preserve that collagen layer: wear sunscreen, use a vitamin C serum, try retinol if your skin can tolerate it, and so on.