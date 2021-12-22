 Skip to content

An MD's Absolute Favorite Festive (& Healthyish) Mulled Wine Recipe

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician By Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.
Image by Pixel Stories / Stocksy

December 22, 2021

The holidays are a time to enjoy family traditions and make new memories with your loved ones. And what better way to make a memory stick than by adding a sensorial experience (or two)? Every time I smell, much less taste, the festive blend of anise, cloves, and cinnamon, I'm transported to the holiday season, sipping my favorite mulled wine.

I look forward to making this antioxidant-rich mulled wine recipe with my family every holiday season—and now you can, too!

Benefits of this mulled wine

Along with the sentimental value of my family's mulled wine, I also love it for the health properties.

Red wine is rich in polyphenols, namely resveratrol, which has been shown to promote healthy aging by combating oxidative stress. In other words, the antioxidants in red wine have anti-inflammatory properties that may support longevity—when enjoyed in moderation, of course.*

With this recipe, it's also easy to swap in a non-alcoholic wine, if you prefer.

As for the add-ins, cinnamon and apple cider vinegar both have properties that help maintain healthy blood sugar levels, as do the grapefruit wedges, with their low-glycemic impact. And since most of us are looking to enhance our immune systems this winter, the citrus fruit contains immune-supporting vitamin C, and the manuka honey has antibacterial properties. (Find more tips on supporting your immune strength in the winter, here.)*

This warming cocktail serves as an Ayurvedic winter drink, especially for vata when the air is cooler, dryer, and more arid. Plus, your whole house will smell like a dream when making it!

This is my take on my family's tradition, and I hope you enjoy it, too!

Mulled wine recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 bottle of low-sugar, low-carb red wine (I personally prefer Dry Farm merlot); or a non-alcoholic red wine
  • 2 star anise
  • 4 cloves
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • Grapefruit wedges
  • 1 to 2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar with manuka honey

Optional

  • 1 teaspoon manuka honey, for added sweetness
  • Handful of raisins for added sweetness
Method

  1. Slowly heat it all ingredients together for about 30 min or more.
  2. Let it cool, and garnish with a grapefruit wedge and a cinnamon stick.
