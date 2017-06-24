The Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie This Health Editor Will Be Drinking All Summer

I like to get up early and go to the gym before work, so when I get home around 7 or 8 p.m., I’m usually looking for something easy and light for dinner before I turn in around 10 (Grandma status, I know, but it’s good for my circadian rhythm). Smoothies are a great solution because they sneak greens and other healing foods into the evening without making me feel overly full or like I need to wait hours to digest before I can lie down. I usually change up my smoothie recipes pretty frequently, but this one seems to be sticking around. I’ve found myself making it four or five times a week for the past couple of months, and I think it’s a perfect staple for spring and summer. Here's what goes in it: