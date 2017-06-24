The Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie This Health Editor Will Be Drinking All Summer
I like to get up early and go to the gym before work, so when I get home around 7 or 8 p.m., I’m usually looking for something easy and light for dinner before I turn in around 10 (Grandma status, I know, but it’s good for my circadian rhythm). Smoothies are a great solution because they sneak greens and other healing foods into the evening without making me feel overly full or like I need to wait hours to digest before I can lie down. I usually change up my smoothie recipes pretty frequently, but this one seems to be sticking around. I’ve found myself making it four or five times a week for the past couple of months, and I think it’s a perfect staple for spring and summer. Here's what goes in it:
Grapefruit
I LOVE adding grapefruit to smoothies, it masks the sometimes dull taste of protein powder and always leaves me feeling refreshed.
Pineapple
I chose pineapple because of its high levels of bromelain, which helps fight inflammation and allergies in the spring and summer. Plus, it’s fun to use in the summer and unlike berries, it doesn’t turn my smoothie an icky brown color.
Turmeric
Next I add turmeric for its major anti-inflammatory properties. I like to use the fresh root, peel it, and just plop it right in there. Why take a supplement when you can use the real thing straight from the ground?
Ginger
I do the same for ginger, which is great for digestion, and adds a little bit of spice.
Celery
Celery is known as a blood purifier and I've been obsessed with it since I read the Medical Medium's book Life-Changing Foods.
Cilantro
I chose cilantro not because I love the taste, but because it's a great detoxifier and all-around green thing, so I try to slip it in without having to taste it.
Spinach
My favorite green for smoothies is spinach because it's always in season and gives my smoothie that vibrant green color that kale doesn't.
Protein powder
As for the detox protein powder, a naturopathic doctor introduced me to this one years ago and it remains one of my favorites. It is chock-full of goodness and great for supporting the liver. I feel an overwhelming sense of well-being almost immediately after using it in any recipe.
Green tea
I add water or iced green tea for a little caffeine boost and for the EGCG, which is has crazy-strong antioxidant power. This smoothie gives me energy, feels summery, and is almost like a green juice since there's no milk. We'll be seeing a lot of each other this summer.
Pineapple and Grapefruit Anti-Inflammatory Green Smoothie
Ingredients
- Half a grapefruit (frozen)
- Small handful of pineapple (frozen with no sugar added)
- Large handful of fresh spinach
- Small piece of peeled fresh ginger root (about the size of a thumbnail)
- Small piece of peeled fresh turmeric root (about the size of a thumbnail)
- A pinch of cilantro
- 1 stalk of celery
- 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder
- Water or cold-brewed green tea
Method
- Blend until smooth and enjoy! Serves 1.
If you learn this formula, you'll be able to make a perfect green smoothie every time. Plus, try the no-sugar smoothie recipe supermodels are obsessed with.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.