Mobility is another non-negotiable. She started physical therapy at 13, not just for injury recovery, but for prevention and strength building. "Physical therapy does so much more than just help with your injuries," she explained. "It helps with prevention, makes you stronger, and focuses on connecting you to your muscles." While many athletes reserve PT for when something goes wrong, Anna Leigh sees it as her foundation, attending sessions almost daily when she's home and bringing her physical therapist on tour.