If you've ever seen a video of someone who just got their wisdom teeth removed, you know that anesthesia can leave people feeling pretty, um...delirious. But how long do those effects actually last?

Whether you've been under anesthesia before, or it's your first time needing it, it's common to have questions (and even some fears) about how long it will stay in your system, what kind of side effects you might experience, and more.

To help answer some common questions, mbg spoke with board-certified anesthesiologist and interventional pain physician, Alopi Patel, M.D. Here's what she had to say about it.