Ancient Nutrition Review: We Tested These Protein Powders, Collagen Supplements, Matcha, & SuperGreens
My supplement regimen used to be ridiculously long, but through learning more about what to look for in protein powders, collagens, and vitamins, I’ve been able to majorly cut down my list of daily supplements—and ultimately, I became a lot pickier about what I put in my body.
After having the brand on my radar for years, I jumped at the chance to test review Ancient Nutrition. I'd heard rave reviews and was curious to see whether these supplements would earn a coveted spot in my slimmed-down lineup.
Who owns Ancient Nutrition?
Ancient Nutrition was co-founded in 2016 by Jordan Rubin and Dr. Josh Axe with the intention to make superfoods more accessible. The brand specializes in bone broth proteins, collagen powders, and capsule supplements. All products are non-GMO, and every finished product is tested for heavy metals (lead, cadmium, arsenic, and mercury).
What products does Ancient Nutrition sell?
In its rapidly-growing array of products, Ancient Nutrition now offers collagen, protein, probiotics, vitamins, herbal supplements, greens powders, and more, with a slew of touted benefits. The brand’s website allows you to shop by focus, with use cases including everyday health, gut and digestion, immune support, joint health, stress and sleep, energy and concentration, fitness, beauty, and prenatal.
For this Ancient Nutrition review, I tested the Organic SuperGreens powder, Organic SuperGreens + Collagen powder, Multi-Collagen Protein Beauty Within powder, Matcha Collagen powder, and the brand's signature Bone Broth Protein powder (in chocolate, of course).
I was pleased to find that the brand uses a concise list of clinically studied ingredients without any alarming additives. The SuperGreens powders are made with a blend of greens, fruits, and vegetables, such as organic alfalfa leaf juice, organic chlorella, and organic kale leaf; digestion supporting ingredients like organic flax seed, organic chia seed, and probiotics; and other superfoods like ashwagandha, reishi, turmeric, and ginger.*
Ancient Nutrition's bone broth protein uses sustainably-sourced chicken bone broth concentrate from non-GMO, U.S.-farmed chickens—and the brand also makes a vegan protein made with a mix of seven superfood seeds.
The collagen powders use the brand's proprietary fermented eggshell membrane ingredient, which is meant to absorb faster to provide speedy results. Like the bone broth, the collagen comes from non-GMO, pasture-raised and grass-fed, cage-free sources.
My one qualm with the Ancient Nutrition ingredients is that the powders do contain "natural flavors” (i.e., flavoring chemicals), xanthan gum, and stevia, which I personally prefer to limit. I will say, though, the matcha powder was the only product I truly tasted the stevia in.
How I tested Ancient Nutrition
After receiving samples from the brand, I spent two full weeks testing each of these five Ancient Nutrition products. After trying each of the powders mixed with water alone for taste, I incorporated them into my regular routine as follows:
I added the Multi Collagen Protein and the Organic Bone Broth Protein powder to my smoothies on alternating days—I looked forward to the days with chocolate, but I was pleasantly surprised by the passion fruit flavor in the Multi Collagen powder, too.
Most mornings start with a matcha latte already, so the Matcha Collagen powder was easiest to bring into my daily lineup. Using a hand frother, I blended the powder with about a half cup of nut milk. I typically add a splash of maple syrup and vanilla to my matcha lattes, but this powder was already quite sweet due to the stevia.
The organic SuperGreens powders were the only Ancient Nutrition products I ultimately chose to drink with just water. While the texture was a bit chalky, I was pleased to not get that grassy flavor you'd expect from a powder packed with so many vegetables. I did try blending it into my smoothie, too, and honestly could not taste it at all (in the best way).
I've actually continued drinking the SuperGreens powder daily, even after my two-week testing period ended—and the Bone Broth Protein powder will be staying in my rotation as a smoothie add-in, too.
Every Ancient Nutrition product we tried:
Chocolate Bone Broth Protein
Pros:
- Sustainably sourced bone broth
- Great chocolate flavor
- Rich in amino acids
Cons:
- Has stevia
- Amounts of glucosamine, chondroitin, & hyaluronic acid are not quantified
One of the brand's first (and best-selling) products, this Bone Broth Protein powder has collagen types I, II, and III (from chicken and beef), delivering 18 unique amino acids. Bone broth protein is a source of glucosamine, chondroitin, and hyaluronic acid. It’s formulated to be even more potent than homemade bone broth and, of course, much easier (and less messy) than making your own.
While this product is the protein component of bone broth, the ingredients delivered by bone broth have a number of potential benefits, including support for digestion and bloating, a healthy inflammatory response, joint comfort, increased skin elasticity and hydration, and more—so the use cases for this powder are endless.*
As previously mentioned, the blend also contains natural flavors, xanthan gum, and stevia leaf extract. This particular flavor gets its chocolate taste from natural flavors and organic cocoa powder. While I'm typically sensitive to stevia, I don't find it overpowering in this protein powder.
I love how easily the product blends in with my morning smoothies—but I've also had it on its own mixed with water or nut milk and the flavor is great. It’s available in chocolate, vanilla, pure (unflavored), turmeric, or salted caramel, and each container has 20 servings.
Collagen Matcha Energizer
Pros:
- Dissolves well into water or milk
- Slight vanilla flavor
- Contains collagen & organic superfoods
Cons:
- Has stevia & allergens (eggs, coconut, fish) for some
- Doses of individual active ingredients in blend are unknown
This innovative blend takes the benefits of matcha to another level by adding hydrolyzed bovine hide collagen peptides, the brand’s proprietary fermented eggshell membrane collagen, organic ashwagandha root and leaf extract, chicken bone broth protein concentrate, and hydrolyzed fish collagen peptides.
When mixed with milk or water, the result is a smooth, creamy latte that packs a big punch of potential benefits. The powder is meant to boost energy and balance stress, for a cleaner, calmer jolt of productivity than you might get from that afternoon cup of coffee.*
I already drink a cup of matcha every morning, and I've enjoyed knowing I'm reaping even more benefits by sipping on this collagen-infused blend.
Just keep in mind, every serving has 33 milligrams of caffeine—so you might want to avoid drinking this matcha latte later in the day if you're particularly sensitive to caffeine.
Organic SuperGreens
Pros:
- Includes more than 25 superfood ingredients
- USDA certified organic
Cons:
- Taste is a bit chalky when mixed with just water
Greens powders are a great way to make sure you're getting a bunch of healthy plants and unique botanicals in your day (that you wouldn’t otherwise), and this one packs over 25 superfoods into one serving. If you have big dreams of pressing fresh juice each morning but can never seem to find the time, this powder could be a great addition to your supplement lineup—but don't go giving up on your well-rounded diet just yet.
Even the best greens powders are not a replacement for a healthy, balanced diet. Instead, blends like this help give your body additional greens power and variety. The powder has a list of diverse organic greens, fruits, vegetables, and seeds combined with digestive enzymes and fermented botanicals and mushrooms
To enjoy your greens drink, simply mix the powder with eight ounces of your liquid of choice and combine using a blender, hand brother, or by shaking over ice. Personally, I found the taste to be a bit on the chalky side when mixed with water on its own—but I could barely taste the greens when blended with my smoothie.
Organic SuperGreens + Collagen
Pros:
- Has more than 25 superfoods
- Proprietary vegetarian collagen blend
Cons:
- Only 2 grams of protein
- Texture is a bit chalky
Combining two of the brand's most popular products (collagen and greens powders), this Organic SuperGreens + Collagen is a must-have for anyone who wants to streamline their supplement routine (i.e. me).
The formula includes all the same organic superfoods and probiotics as the original SuperGreens powder, but it adds an organic collagen boost blend made from organic eggshell membrane collagen and organic ashwagandha root and leaf extract.
The consistency of this powder is the same as the original SuperGreens. It does mix fairly well, but has the chalkiness you’d expect from any greens powder. I’d recommend mixing it with a smoothie if you want to mask some of that taste.
Multi Collagen Protein Beauty Within
Pros:
- Guava passion fruit flavor
- Skin-supporting ingredients
Cons:
- Has stevia
- Doses of individual active ingredients in blend are unknown
This collagen powerhouse has 9 grams of protein from the brand’s fermented eggshell membrane collagen, plus a phytonutrient beauty blend. Ingredients like pomegranate fruit extract, coffee fruit extract, Japanese sophora flower, acerola cherry, Camu camu fruit, and açaí berry are meant to improve the skin’s elasticity for firmer, healthier-looking skin.*
I actually really enjoyed the guava passion fruit flavor of this powder and was able to drink it on its own with just water. I've been using it for about two weeks and the biggest difference I can see so far is in my nails—they're growing faster and feel significantly stronger.*
Where to buy Ancient Nutrition
Ancient Nutrition products are sold directly on the brand's website, Amazon, iHerb, or in a number of retail stores including Whole Foods and The Vitamin Shoppe. You can find a store locator on the Ancient Nutrition website.
Comparing Ancient Nutrition favorites
|Product
|Cost
|Protein per serving
|Main ingredients
|Chocolate Bone Broth Protein
|From $45
|20g
|Chicken bone broth protein concentrate; Beef bone broth protein concentrate
|Collagen Matcha Energizer
|From $34
|5g
|Multi collagen protein blend; natural flavors
|Organic SuperGreens
|From $38
|2g
|Organic greens blend; Digestive health blend; Fermented botanical & mushroom blend
|Organic SuperGreens + Collagen
|From $51
|2g
|Organic eggshell membrane collagen; Organic greens blend; Digestive health blend; Fermented botanical & mushroom blend
|Multi Collagen Protein Beauty Within
|From $47
|9g
|Hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides; Fermented eggshell membrane collagen; Chicken bone broth protein concentrate
How much does Ancient Nutrition cost?
When compared to other similar products, Ancient Nutrition is actually quite affordable—especially when you consider the quality of ingredients and sourcing. See below for a breakdown of costs.
- Probiotics: From $20 to $60
- Collagen: From $10 to $94
- SuperGreens: From $33 to $60
- Herbals: From $25 to $45
- Vitamins: From $25 to $60
- Protein: From $23 to $94
Every product has a subscription option (15% savings), and there are also a number of bundles available on the Ancient Nutrition website for even more savings.
Ancient Nutrition sustainability
Ancient Nutrition prioritizes sustainability, too. The brand dedicates 1% of all revenue to its R.A.N.C.H. Project, which supports our commitment to regenerative agriculture, nutrition, and climate health. In fact, Ancient Nutrition farms are Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC), meaning they meet the highest standards in soil health, farming, animal welfare, and social fairness.
Additionally, Ancient Nutrition is a Certified B-Corporation and certified CarbonNeutral company. The brand aims to be carbon-negative by 2024 and is making big strides toward that goal.
The takeaway
I'm always on the hunt for effective supplements, but I'm extremely picky about ingredients. After testing these Ancient Nutrition products for two weeks, I'm impressed by the quality, taste, and the early results I've experienced. I love that the brand prioritizes quality ingredients and sustainability. It's safe to say I'll be keeping at least a few of these products in my starting lineup, including the SuperGreens powder and the Bone Broth Protein powder.