One of the brand's first (and best-selling) products, this Bone Broth Protein powder has collagen types I, II, and III (from chicken and beef), delivering 18 unique amino acids. Bone broth protein is a source of glucosamine, chondroitin, and hyaluronic acid. It’s formulated to be even more potent than homemade bone broth and, of course, much easier (and less messy) than making your own.

While this product is the protein component of bone broth, the ingredients delivered by bone broth have a number of potential benefits, including support for digestion and bloating, a healthy inflammatory response, joint comfort, increased skin elasticity and hydration, and more—so the use cases for this powder are endless.*

As previously mentioned, the blend also contains natural flavors, xanthan gum, and stevia leaf extract. This particular flavor gets its chocolate taste from natural flavors and organic cocoa powder. While I'm typically sensitive to stevia, I don't find it overpowering in this protein powder.

I love how easily the product blends in with my morning smoothies—but I've also had it on its own mixed with water or nut milk and the flavor is great. It’s available in chocolate, vanilla, pure (unflavored), turmeric, or salted caramel, and each container has 20 servings.