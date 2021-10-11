3 Fascinating Tips To Support The Skin Through The Fascia (Read Up!)

Pop quiz! What is your fascia? How can you tell if it’s healthy? What are the ways you can care for it on the daily? If you’re a regular reader here, there’s a chance you know at least something about the fascia—but it’s still not a well-understood system of the body by the general population. And as we learn more about it, we learn how to care for it—and what that means for the rest of the body.

“When our fascia and tissue is healthy, it is very resilient,” says fascia and lymph expert Shalini Bhat DC, IFMCP, CFMP. In this episode of Clean Beauty School, I chat with Bhat about the deep intricacies of our fascia, the ways in which it affects our skin, how to identify unhealthy fascia, and how to care for your own. (A major bonus? We do a fascia and lymph-supporting facial massage tutorial that you can follow along while listening.)

Read on for your fascia cheat sheet.