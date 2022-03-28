3 All-Natural Prejuvenation Steps To Keep Skin Supple For Longer

“Beauty is not frivolous: it is a vital part of well-being. So when you look at yourself and you look good, you feel better,” says Ava Shamban, M.D, board certified dermatologist and founder of the medspa SkinFive.

Shamban is known for her all-natural looking work—not to mention, her appreciation for addressing holistic, lifestyle factors that influence skin aging as well. This week she joined me on Clean Beauty School to discuss in-office treatments and prejuvenation tips. (So while we appreciate a holistic approach to skin care and aging around here, I also know that many people are still interested in what their options are as far as the derm’s office goes—this episode is for you.)

Tune in to learn about the latest technologies, how to identify your signature feature, and making sure your treatments look natural. And in the meantime, here are three lifestyle habits to adopt to improve how your skin ages—straight from Shamban.