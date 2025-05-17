I don't know about you, but it seems like everyone in my life is talking about protein. Especially the amount of high-quality protein that women, in particular, need a day to thrive (which is around 100 grams a day!). Instagram, podcasts, and even our Slack channels over at mindbodygreen are riddled with questions like, "Is animal-based protein better than plant-based?" "Do vegetarians get enough leucine?" and "Does anyone have any tips for hitting their protein goals?"