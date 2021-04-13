Yes, Aesthetic Intimacy Is A Thing: Here's Why It Matters In Relationships

Despite how it sounds, aesthetic intimacy is not about finding a partner you’re highly attracted to (or vice-versa). “It is when you share something beautiful together as a couple,” Overstreet tells mbg. “For example, watching a sunset, going on a hike, or going to an art exhibit are all easy ways to build aesthetic intimacy.”

Not only do these experiences help cultivate quality time; they also lead to beloved and shared memories.

“This type of intimacy is important because it is experiential,” Overstreet says. Because aesthetic intimacy occurs during specific shared moments, it allows couples to be more intentional in the time they spend together, she says. It also helps couples create strong visual memories, which they can look back on fondly in the future.

This doesn’t mean you and your partner have to agree on what you find beautiful. If you appreciate the outdoors and your partner doesn’t, that won’t automatically make you incompatible. Say your partner decides to go hiking with you simply to support your passions and spend quality time with you. You’re still growing in aesthetic intimacy, Overstreet explains.