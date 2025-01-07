Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

You Just Got Acupuncture—Now What? An Expert Guide To Post-Acu Care

Snow Xia L.Ac.
Author:
Snow Xia L.Ac.
January 07, 2025
Snow Xia L.Ac.
Acupuncturist
By Snow Xia L.Ac.
Acupuncturist
Snow Xia L.Ac. is a licensed acupuncturist and the founder of Hima Acupuncture, a boutique practice in Flatiron, New York City. She holds a Masters in Acupuncture from New York College of Traditional Chinese Medicine.
Crop face of African American woman in spa cabinet
Image by LILIYA RODNIKOVA / Stocksy
January 07, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Getting acupuncture done fills most people with a warm and fuzzy sensation, and leaving the office might feel like being on cloud nine. The sun seems brighter, and the grass is somehow greener. Someone just cut you off in line? Instead of feeling pissed, you simply shrug and go on with your day.

We acupuncturists like to refer to this as the "acu-high”—a perk that happens when the parasympathetic nervous system is activated. Here's what you need to know about this feeling and how to support your body after acupuncture to keep it going for as long as possible.

What you can expect to feel after an acupuncture session

During an acupuncture session, a number of mood-enhancing hormones and neurotransmitters1 are produced.

Serotonin2 floods the system, and this happiness hormone can temporarily boost our mood, improve digestion, promote sleep, and support clear cognitive function. Endorphins3 are also released, which can ease physical pain and discomfort. Meanwhile, levels of cortisol4, the stress hormone that contributes to symptoms of anxiety and depression, are reduced. 

To most people, this will feel great! There are, however, some folks who will feel lousy after their first acupuncture session or like their symptoms have been amplified. This is especially true for people who are highly sensitive or tend to internalize their emotions and have unprocessed trauma and/or prolonged disease and toxins stored in the body.

If this happens to you, don't freak out! It's also a natural reaction to have after acupuncture begins to move all that stagnant chi around in new ways. Simply report the symptoms to your acupuncturist, and your future sessions can be adjusted accordingly.

What to do (and not do) after getting acupuncture

No matter how you're feeling, there are a few things you can do to take care of yourself immediately after an acupuncture session to make the most of your treatment. Here's the post-acu plan that I recommend to my patients:

1.

DON'T do a rigorous workout

Do not go to a challenging HIIT class immediately after acupuncture. Acupuncture works to speed up your blood and chi circulation, so adding on physically straining exercises can result in dizziness or over-exhaustion. Gentle movements such as restorative yoga are OK and even encouraged.

2.

DON'T drink alcohol or caffeine

Acupuncture speeds up metabolic activities in the body, initiating the detoxification process. (Hence why it's super normal to have a bowel movement after a session!)

Hydrating with water before and after your session will further help flush toxins and move lymph fluids. On the other hand, caffeinated drinks and alcohol will dehydrate the body. Caffeine also activates the sympathetic nervous system5, countering the effects of acupuncture. And I don't need to emphasize the fact that alcohol taxes the liver.

To make matters worse, alcohol is a neurotoxin and an immunosuppressant6 that hinders the immune responses and nerve responses that acupuncture aims to optimize.

3.

DO eat clean

Once your immune response is triggered and your body starts to eliminate toxins, try not to consume food that can become a burden on the system. Some examples are processed food, saturated fats, and sugary treats. Instead, opt for nourishing and light meals that will go easy on your digestion and provide space for the body to eliminate built-up toxins.

4.

DO avoid stress as best you can

Maybe you feel rejuvenated after your acupuncture session and want to power through that work deadline. However, if possible, I'd recommend trying to keep stress to a minimum for the rest of the day. Many people report that acupuncture leaves their minds feeling light and clear. Putting yourself back in a stressful situation right away will trigger the sympathetic nervous system back into overdrive and is counterproductive to what we try to achieve in a session. 

5.

DO avoid the cold

If it is cold and windy outside, bundle up and stay warm after your treatment. Since acupuncture speeds up your circulation and puts your body into a relaxed state, you might become more sensitive, and it will be a shock to the system to be exposed to extreme cold.

The takeaway

Acupuncture is all about supporting the body and optimizing its metabolic processes so it can rebalance and heal.

After every session, a good rule of thumb is to enjoy some mindful connection with yourself: Get quiet, listen to your body, and show yourself some genuine self-love.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?
Integrative Health

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

Hannah Frye

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline
Mental Health

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline

Hannah Frye

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program
Integrative Health

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk

Stephanie Osmanski

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)
Integrative Health

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)

Morgan Chamberlain

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?
Integrative Health

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

Hannah Frye

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline
Mental Health

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline

Hannah Frye

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program
Integrative Health

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk

Stephanie Osmanski

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)
Integrative Health

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)

Morgan Chamberlain

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?
Integrative Health

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

Hannah Frye

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline
Mental Health

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline

Hannah Frye

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program
Integrative Health

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk

Stephanie Osmanski

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)
Integrative Health

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)

Morgan Chamberlain

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Integrative Health

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?
Integrative Health

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

Hannah Frye

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline
Mental Health

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline

Hannah Frye

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program
Integrative Health

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk

Stephanie Osmanski

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)
Integrative Health

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)

Morgan Chamberlain

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Integrative Health

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.