A Psychiatrist Explains How You Can Undo Your Defensive Behavior

It’s not totally your fault you’re being defensive. Your brain is designed to protect you from harm and is hardwired to react defensively and to distrust. It does this because your brain has a negativity bias and naturally pays more attention to negative, painful, and threatening information.

In a mad effort to protect, the brain calls out be careful, be guarded, be mistrustful and be on the defense! No wonder you’ve developed defensive behavior. Unfortunately though, this defensive behavior is ultimately making you unhappy.

Defensive behavior comes from your inner soundtrack that says you’re in danger, that the world is big and threatening and you are little and helpless. People often think this soundtrack is a reflection of what’s going on outside of them—that it’s about things you can’t control like uncertain world events, divisive national politics, a challenging work environment or a partner who says something insensitive.

As stressful as these realities are, your defensive behavior comes from two core beliefs. One belief is driven by fear—that your well-being is literally up for grabs by other people or situations, and you could be hurt. The other is driven by guilt—that you have been the one to hurt other people and deserve to be hurt back.

For example, when you feel you’ve behaved badly toward someone (like being late for a meeting or being overly critical), this causes you to feel guilty. Your guilt then turns into fear of retaliation, which then turns into taking a defensive stance.

Defensive behavior constricts and contracts your cognition, awareness, emotions, and body. If you view the source of your well-being as outside yourself, it makes sense that you would live defensively and think that the best you can hope for is getting through the day without harm.

But if you knew that you could cultivate safety and well-being from within—no matter what’s going on outside of you—that would mean you wouldn’t need defensive behavior. The good news is that you can do this by choosing not to listen to your inner soundtrack. Instead, make the choice to trust and let go of any limiting beliefs you made up in the first place. The way to do this is to tap into the power of your heart.

Heart, the way I’ve come to understand it, is a collection of often underused abilities and universal longings for purpose, self-value, connection, and happiness. I like to think of heart as your refresh button—it clears the screen and gets rid of any old, stale, negative, repetitive perceptions that leave you feeling defensive, inadequate, and hopeless.