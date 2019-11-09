A Psychiatrist's Secret To Handling Anxiety In The Face Of Uncertainty

What heart does that is so powerful in uncertainty is create space. While brain charges headlong into solving everything and closing the case, heart holds space for being in uncertainty without rushing into knowing of any kind. Heart creates space between something happening and us settling on a definitive analysis of what it means. In this way, heart allows us to be in the truth of not knowing, which is: We do not know.

Priya managed her distress through the weekend by reminding herself that she was in a situation of not knowing—she simply didn't know what the doctor's report was: good, bad, or indifferent—and telling herself that whatever it was, she would deal with it when she found out. Just as she had dealt when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer, she had to admit. This follow-up scan was another step in the journey she had, in fact, been coping with.

Jean worked to create space in his life for uncertainty to indicate possibility rather than anything dire. The shift to heart led him, ultimately, to deciding to go out on his own rather than hold out for another corporate job.

Beth learned to remind herself she could not, in fact, see the future, and she didn't know what the outcome of this round of IVF would be any more than she had the previous times. Furthermore, she didn't really know what her family experience would be if it never did include this potential new family member—or if the success of the procedure would match her dream, either. Not knowing wasn't just limited to a positive or negative result on a pregnancy test—it also applied to the infinite possibilities of either outcome. She realized she knew what she preferred now but also that she knew nothing about the broader implications for her life. Heart makes space for the future being a mystery with infinite possibilities while brain jumps to conclusions, most of the time envisioning the worst possible outcome. While waiting for the results of this trial, Beth replaced her old spikes of panic from envisioning another "failure" (brain's) with a new attitude: This time is entirely new, neither good nor bad, just not yet known.

When faced with uncertainty, what we need to do, as these patients did, is access heart. If brain is already too exhausted to deal, you can rely on heart to see you through. Better still, when brain is burned out, or threatening to burn out, you can call on heart rather than waiting for heart to happen. Even better is going from strength to strength: Once you know how to intentionally access heart, you can combine heart's power with brain's. I think uncertainty will always be a difficult experience for us humans, but accessing heart and its capacity to create space for "This is new" eases the pain.