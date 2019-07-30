What if it's too late for these preventive measures and you're already feeling bloated or gassy after a big meal? Zibdeh recommends keeping digestive enzymes and bitters on hand. Other stomach soothers she swears by include peppermint tea, garlic supplements ("Garlic can actually make you more bloated, but if you take garlic extract in supplement form, it can neutralize the gut flora," she explains), chamomile, fennel, and black or green tea.

"Sometimes I do recommend activated charcoal, but you shouldn't be taking it daily for more than a week," she adds. "If you have extra gases in the stomach, it acts like a sponge and absorbs everything, but it doesn't get absorbed itself."

Tune into this jam-packed episode to learn more about Zibdeh's food philosophy and get her take on how going Keto, eating a low-histamine diet, and intermittent fasting actually affect the gut. Over the course of the hour, she also dives into how to talk to your doctor if you suspect you have a gut health issue, how to get your kids to eat gut-healing foods, and how the shape of your poop can indicate the state of your digestion.