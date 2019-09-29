If you have trouble falling asleep, have you ever considered the possibility that it might be because your feet are cold? In 1990, a study by Kurt Kräuchi and his team at the University Hospital of Basel proved that this was indeed the case, and the results were published in the prestigious journal Nature. When patients' feet were warm, it took an average of 10 minutes to fall asleep. But when the feet were cold, it took an average of 25 minutes to fall asleep.

The reason for this considerable time difference lies in the way that blood flows to the small blood vessels that supply our tissue, and to the peripheral vessels that affect the cascades of messengers that lull us to sleep. So if you have trouble sleeping, placing a hot water bottle in bed by your feet can be immensely helpful. What helps even more is taking a warm foot bath before going to bed. You can add herbs like mustard flour (careful with the dosage!) or ginger to amplify the effect.

For the general prevention of health issues and for training the immune system, a mixture of warm and cold treatments—cold and hot Scotch hose treatments, baths, or compresses—are far superior to applications that only use warm water. Scientists have been able to prove that water treading, a simple treatment in which you stand in cold water and walk like a stork (meaning you raise one leg so high that it leaves the water while the other remains in the water) also has positive effects on the immune system. Though it may seem as though water treading in cold water will cool off the feet, it actually has the opposite effect. It warms the feet, because after water treading a physiological counterreaction occurs in which blood vessels in the legs and feet dilate. These signals to the immune system build up protection from common colds.

In Kneipp therapy, as with other naturopathic therapies, the right dosage is critical. People who are especially sensitive to cold temperatures adapt more easily when they receive treatments with warm water only during the first week and move on to interchanging douses in the second week. Close self-observation helps here. Perhaps you have experienced this yourself in the sauna: When you stay in a sauna for too long or go too often, you usually achieve the opposite of the desired effect. The next day, you notice a cold coming on or you feel worn out. The allure of the Kneipp methods lies in the fact that they are suitable for individualized self-application. But this also entails carrying responsibility for your own well-being and taking care of yourself.