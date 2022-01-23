With makeup, one of the easiest ways to appear more youthful and vibrant is to take a less is more approach. This is certainly true with concealer, as layering on too much product has the potential to settle into fine lines and exacerbate dryness. But minimal eyeshadow, too, has its perks: Oftentimes, just a touch of sparkle is all you need to secure brighter and wide-awake eyes—it’s all about the placement.

Take this three-step tutorial from makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at Credo, who took inspiration from the loads of glittering lids on her TikTok feed. The best part? “This look is so easy to achieve, is effortlessly chic, and is flattering on all skin tones and eye colors,” she tells mbg.