Found: A List Of All The Stuff You Can (Still) Do This Summer (It’s Way Longer Than You Think)

Summer is the best time of year to appreciate life’s simple pleasures—connecting with the people you love, getting your daily dose of vitamin N[ature], and moving your body in ways that make you feel vibrant & alive.
You may have noticed that all of these activities have a few things in common (aside from none of them requiring you to put on real pants). All of them can be done while maintaining a solid 6 feet apart from each other, which means summer 2020 can still be full of all the things you love. With that in mind, we partnered with Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions to gather a list of our favorite quarantine-friendly summertime activities (none of which are a Zoom happy hour, something we’re pretty sure everyone is over by now).
1. Al fresco brunch: Just because we can’t stuff ourselves into a crowded bar at the moment, doesn’t mean this tradition has to go anywhere. So BYOB[lanket], head to the nearest patch of green space you can find (rooftops work too), and soak up the sun over something you can sip on —we love mixing Smirnoff Strawberry & Rose with crushed basil and club soda for a lower ABV option that lasts all day.
2. Take a “food pairing vacation”: You may not be able to travel the world right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t try all the cuisines + drinks it has to offer. Experience these unique flavors (and channel your inner Gordon Ramsay) through a socially-distant food pairing. Assign everyone a country/cuisine, ask them to create single servings of their dish + drink, and find an outdoor space to meet up, chow down, and transport your taste buds to a far off land. Here’s some to get you started: Pair any of these Mediterranean snacks with a Smirnoff Cucumber & Lime cocktail for an unbeatable combo.
3. Virtual sweat sesh: As a personal trainer, I can tell you that the only tool you need to get the best workout of your life is staring back at you in the mirror. But I’m also a firm believer that working out as a group is one of the best bonding AND motivating experiences you can have—even if you have to go virtual with it. Grab your device, find some open space, and fine tune your trash talking for a “group” workout. Need some help getting started? Try these moves from an Olympic sprinter, or this 20-minute routine you can do anywhere.
4. Take a “hike”: Before you skip to the next one, know that our definition of “hike” encompasses anything that involves being outdoors and walking. With gyms and studios still closed in many areas, we see the current situation as the perfect opportunity to bring your workouts closer to nature (and each other).
5. Socially-distanced bonfire: A throwback to the high school days, bonfires are basically the best excuse we can think of to make s’mores. But we’re adults now (gosh darnit), so it’s time to elevate our drinking choices. For something refreshing with a twist, try this on for size: A sugar-free take on the classic mojito, made with Smirnoff Watermelon & Mint.