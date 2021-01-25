“If your skin is dull and dry, then you need to apply your masks and face products in an upwards motion, encouraging more circulation in the tissue,” she explains. So if you’re one to gently press on skin care products with your palms, consider this a reason to dabble in a little massage: Floating your hands upwards can stimulate blood flow, which delivers oxygen and nutrients to the cells and offers a lit-from-within radiance—in mere minutes. (It’s exactly why many experts encourage stimulating blood flow—either with a massage or some physical exfoliation—right before an event, since it provides an immediate glow. Just a little tip to have in your back pocket.)

Of course, getting to the root of your dull skin is important (oxidative stress, dead skin, and dehydration are all important factors to mind). But if your skin just looks a little blah one day? This trick is like a kick up the backside.

OK, but what if you have the opposite problem—your skin isn’t dull, but irritated or inflamed? According to Vargas, the reverse requires a counter solution: "If your skin is inflamed, red, or breaking out, you should always apply your products in a downwards motion on the face towards the sides of the neck,” she explains, as it encourages lymphatic drainage. Since stagnant lymph is associated with inflammation and swelling (and anecdotal accounts of jawline acne), plenty of experts recommend a light massage to sweep it all downwards to the drainage center at your collarbones.

Whether you massage upwards or downwards, though, make sure you do so gently and with tons of slip—you never want to be pulling or tugging at your delicate facial skin.