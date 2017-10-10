Self-improvement is the gospel of the wellness set, and we can learn a lot about personal growth when we’re able to get a glimpse into the ways in which elite fitness and yoga trainers master their mind-body connections. Yogi Tara Stiles, CrossFit star Kenny Santucci, celebrity personal trainer Todd McCullough, and trainer and Ph.D. Shauna Harrison have refined their own custom movement methods over time and have found the routines that help them reach peak performance. The best part? They’re all different, which illustrates that there’s no one way to unlock your potential.

In case you missed it, here’s a summary of what we learned from the INFINITI Performance Project: