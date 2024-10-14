8 Tips To Accentuate Almond Eyes & Make Them Pop, From Makeup Artists

Before diving into beauty tips, it's helpful to know whether you do, in fact, have a set of almond eyes. Typically, with this eye shape, the iris (aka, the colored part of your eye) touches both the top and bottom waterlines—meaning, you can't see any white above or below. The outer corners may also be slightly lifted, you know, just like an almond. It's also a bit easier for those with almond eyes to find their natural crease, as the fold is likely visible on the lid.