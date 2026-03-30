7 Signs You Were Raised by Narcissistic Parents—And How It Shows Up in Your Love Life
In the past, when I found myself navigating a toxic relationship, I was constantly searching questions like, Why is my partner hot and cold? Is my partner emotionally unavailable or just selfish? Why does every argument somehow become my fault?”
The more I searched, the more focused the questions became: Am I being manipulated? Is my partner toxic? Am I dating a narcissist?
I had started dating a man who I fell fast for, believing he was the one—but while involved with him, my life turned upside down. The brain fog, constant confusion, insomnia, and nonstop anxiety made it hard to function.
I thought something was wrong with me, not realizing that these symptoms were common in people who have been in psychologically abusive relationships.
The more I learned about narcissists and abusive relationships, the more everything started to make sense
Common signs of toxic relationships like gaslighting, emotional manipulation, and narcissistic tendencies described the patterns I felt trapped by.
Of course, realizing you're in an emotionally abusive relationship can certainly come as a shock, and the follow up question is often, How did I end up here?
For many people, that question becomes the doorway to a deeper understanding of our own relationship patterns, how we were conditioned, and family history—including how we grew up and who we grew up with.
Many folks don’t even realize how their upbringing shapes what feels normal, especially in the case of narcissistic, emotionally controlling, or neglectful parents. The patterns can feel so familiar that they go unquestioned for years. It’s often only years down the road that people start connecting the dots.
In fact, research on adult children of narcissistic parents has found that many participants didn’t fully understand the psychological and relational effects of their upbringing until adulthood.
If you’ve ever found yourself trying to make sense of a relationship that leaves you feeling confused, drained, or constantly questioning your own reality, you may be dealing with narcissistic behavior in a partner—and those dynamics may feel familiar because of how love was modeled by your parents growing up.
Here are seven signs to watch out for.
You keep falling for emotionally unavailable or avoidant partners
If you’re in a relationship with someone who seems close one day, then distant the next, leaving you chasing love, attention, or trying to prove your worth, it might feel normal.
If you grew up in a household where love was conditional or based on performance, you may have had your emotional or physical needs invalidated—and in order to get attention or approval from your caretakers, you had to do chores, perform well at school, or be the emotional caretaker for their instability.
If you grew up with narcissistic or emotionally controlling parents—or in an environment where your emotional needs were often dismissed, neglected, or criticized—those same push-pull dynamics can start to feel strangely normal in adult relationships. This results in a nervous system that learned at a young age that emotional distance means love, and proving yourself worthy is normal behavior for you.
But the truth is, this isn’t love, it is control conditioning. Healthy love is not based on how well you behave, how much you sacrifice, or how hard you try to earn basic care and respect.
You feel constantly judged, criticized, or “negged,” instead of supported
Almost two decades after I dated a college boyfriend, a family member told me, “Yeah, I never knew why you were with him. He was so mean to you. He was always poking fun at you.” I looked at my family member, shocked, and said, “Why didn’t you tell me?” They just looked at me blank and said, “I thought you knew.”
The truth is, I didn’t know. A lot of manipulative people, especially those with narcissistic tendencies, tend to put you down and/or neg you, including when they say they're "just joking."
I knew then that I didn’t like it, but I told myself that was just how he flirted. Now, I know it was emotional abuse.
If someone picks on you, calls you names, or humiliates you, this is not a form of love, it is blatant disrespect—and chances are it could feel normal to you if you're tolerating it.
It felt normal to me, for instance, because I was so used to being bullied as a child. If you're with someone who has to put you down to feel better about themselves, the problem isn’t that you’re “too sensitive”—the problem is that disrespect feels normal.
You mistake chemistry & intensity for true love
I remember dating someone several years ago who, by every reasonable measure, was a healthy partner—attentive, emotionally available, consistent, and kind. Even my mom loved him. He was always on time, was honest about his feelings for me, and our conversations were always respectful and calm.
And yet, something in me felt unsettled, and I caught myself thinking, Something is missing—I’m not feeling that spark.
Looking back, I realize it wasn’t a lack of attraction; My nervous system simply didn’t recognize steady, grounded love as familiar. When someone grows up with inconsistent or emotionally unpredictable attention, intensity will feel like chemistry, and we mistake that for attraction and real love, but it is born from an unhealed childhood wound.
You over-function & give more in relationships than you receive
For many people, this pattern shows up as over-functioning in relationships—taking responsibility for fixing problems, stabilizing emotions, or keeping the connection intact.
I didn’t fully see this in myself until I took a relationship course with Tony Robbins in my late thirties and completed an exercise where we listed every person we had ever dated. As I looked at the list, a clear pattern emerged: every relationship involved someone I wanted to help, fix, heal, or save. I had unintentionally built my identity around being needed.
Over-giving felt like love. But in reality, I was carrying the emotional weight of the relationship—and the unprocessed childhood trauma that made me think I was unworthy and unlovable if I didn’t save, help, over-give, or offer to fix.
Since then, I’ve learned that over-extending in relationships like this can be a form of enabling. Many of the people I was attracted to were trapped in addictions and had little real desire to heal or change because they were comfortable in their lifestyle.
I was in love with their potential and believed that if I helped them, things would get better. But in reality, it never helped either of us. There’s a difference between supporting someone versus enabling them, and trying to override another person’s life lessons often ends up stunting their growth instead of helping them heal.
You don’t have boundaries & feel like your needs don’t matter
One of the first things I talk about with my clients is boundaries. For people who grew up in environments where their needs were dismissed or criticized, they learn early on that keeping the peace feels safer than speaking up. And not only that, but saying "no" can trigger guilt, anxiety, and a fear of rejection.
This is common for people who were raised by narcissistic or emotionally controlling parents. In controlling environments, boundaries are usually ignored, punished, or treated as selfish. Children quickly realize their role is to accommodate the entitled parent(s) or they will be punished.
And this pattern sneaks into adulthood. If setting boundaries feels difficult for you, start by asking what you need to feel safe and cared for. That simple question begins to shift the focus from managing other people’s emotions to finally honoring your own.
You ignore red flags in relationships
Research suggests that growing up in environments marked by emotional neglect, manipulation, or narcissistic parenting can shape what feels familiar in adult relationships. Children grow up normalizing volatility, criticism, or control—because those dynamics were part of their early experience of love.
Fast forward into adulthood, and many people can recall a moment early in a relationship when something didn’t feel quite right. But because of this childhood conditioning, abusive behavior can feel normal.
If you've never seen a healthy example of love, and you’ve only learned control, coercion, or manipulation, your nervous system is hardwired to tolerate, rationalize, or dismiss unhealthy and toxic behaviors. What initially feels unsettling often gets explained away as stress, misunderstanding, or something that will improve with time.
Later, many people leaving unhealthy relationships say the same thing: they sensed something was off early on, but talked themselves out of trusting it.
You're more attracted to “potential” than reality
One of the most pivotal moments in my healing journey came when I realized how often I had been in relationships with people’s potential rather than who they were actually showing themselves to be.
For years, I focused on the qualities I believed they could grow into—instead of paying attention to their behavior in real time. Turns out, I wasn't alone.
Psychologists have found that people who experienced childhood trauma or emotional neglect will often cope by retreating into fantasy or daydreaming. It's called maladaptive daydreaming1, and it's described as an immersive fantasy used to escape painful realities.
When the mind learns to cope through fantasy, it can also shape how we see other people. Instead of responding to who someone is in the present, we begin relating to the version of them we imagine they could become. If you feel as if you're holding on for someone to change, a powerful question to ask yourself is, If this person never changed, would I still be happy and fulfilled the way things are right now?
The takeaway
It can feel empowering to have language for what you might be experiencing in your relationships. But with that said, it’s important to remember that narcissistic personality disorder can only be diagnosed by a qualified mental health professional.
This isn’t really about labeling your partner or your parents—it’s about recognizing patterns that may be harming you. Having language for it can help, but honoring your feelings and noticing when someone consistently disrespects you is what allows the pattern to change.