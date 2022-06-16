If there’s anyone who knows how to increase longevity and healthspan, it’s Mark Sisson, founder of Primal Kitchen and author of the Two Meals a Day Cookbook. Sisson is turning 69 years old in July, but he looks and feels more than 20 years younger—in fact, he has just as much energy as he did when he was training for the 1980 Olympic Trials; he has just relinquished a consistent running schedule in favor of Frisbee.

Today, Sisson follows a holistic approach to sustaining all-day energy well into his 60s. On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, he shares some of those nonnegotiable nutrition and fitness tips, and we grabbed the highlights below: