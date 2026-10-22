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A 57K-Person Study Linked This Habit To Better Cognitive Health
Between work, errands, and family commitments, social activities can be easy to push aside. But volunteering, joining a sports club, or taking a class may offer more than a fun way to spend your free time.
A new international study explored how social engagement relates to cognitive health as we age. The researchers found that the variety of activities people participated in was linked to how well their thinking skills held up over time.
About the study
Researchers combined data from five long-running surveys involving 57,793 adults across 24 countries.
Participants were followed for a median of six years and reported whether they took part in activities such as volunteering, sports clubs, and classes.
Researchers also assessed participants' cognitive function over time using tests of memory and other thinking skills.
These assessments produced cognitive scores, which helped researchers track how participants' performance changed as they aged and compare results between people with different social habits.
More social activities were linked to better cognitive health
People who participated in social activities tended to have better cognitive outcomes over time than those who didn't. The more types of activities they participated in, the better their cognitive scores tended to be.
Those who took part in three or more types showed the greatest annual improvement compared with people who weren't socially active.
Two activities stood out across all five survey groups: volunteering and sports club participation. Both were consistently associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline.
Why volunteering & sports clubs may matter
Sports involve coordination, strategy, and quick decisions, while volunteering can introduce you to new people and unfamiliar situations.
These experiences may keep the brain engaged and support cognitive reserve, its ability to cope with age-related changes and maintain function.
Social activities can also offer a sense of purpose and connection, supporting emotional well-being, which is relevant to brain health.
However, the study can't prove that these activities prevent cognitive decline.
People with stronger cognitive skills may be more likely to participate in social activities, and other factors, such as health and mobility, could influence both social engagement and cognitive function.
How to add more social activity to your week
You don't need a packed calendar to get started. Choose activities you enjoy and can return to regularly.
- Volunteer locally: Help at a food bank, animal shelter, or community organization.
- Join a group: Try a recreational sports league, walking group, or local club.
- Learn something new: Take a cooking class, art workshop, or language course with others.
- Mix up your routine: If you already have one social activity, consider adding another. A wider variety of activities was linked to better cognitive outcomes.
The takeaway
Turns out, volunteering or joining a sports club may do more than get you out of the house.
Both were linked to healthier cognitive aging in this study, and a more varied social life was associated with better cognitive scores. Consider it another good reason to make plans with people you enjoy.