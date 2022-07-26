5 Must-Have Products To Cover All Of Your Hair Needs

Hair repair means giving our locks the very best, down to each and every washing. If your #hairgoals involve lots of shine and volume, start with the Shampoo & Conditioner Bars by Viori. These all-natural bars help repair, moisturize, and strengthen your hair, leaving it with a clean and radiating shine. Not only will these bars quench your hair with all-natural nourishment (and their irresistible, citrusy Hidden Waterfall scent), they are 100% plastic-free—meaning you’re showing up for your hair and the planet all in the same rinse.